A Day for the Dead

Altars are used to attract the spirits of the dead with bright colors, incense and their favorite things. Photo by Chris Luengas | Unsplash

Dia de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, kicks off each winter on the first days of November. We wanted to know more about this increasingly popular celebration in Utah, so we spoke with Irma Hofer, who helps create the Dia de Muertos event at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Here’s what she had to say:

“The Day of the Dead is to celebrate the life of our loved ones who have passed on. It’s actually two days: November 1st and November 2nd. November 1st is for the children. November 2nd is for adults. They come to our homes to visit us. The dead ones. That’s why we prepare altars, ofrendas, in their honor, with their pictures and their favorite foods and items. These are objects to help us remember them. They don’t die because they live in our hearts.



Many celebrants wear special costumes and makeup for Day of the Dead. Photo by Roger-CE | Unsplash

On the altars, the highest part is heaven. Then you come to the middle part, which is limbo. All the Earth products are represented in the lower level. People add the cross as well, because that represents the crucifixion and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, and also represents the four cardinal points; earth, wind, fire and air.

The altars also frequently have sunshine-yellow marigold flowers. Because it is a bright color, it will be easy for the dead ones to come near and follow along in the celebrations, as well as with the aromas that that we have—the incense will be burning, and the aroma and the color of the marigolds will call in the ancestors, bring them toward us.

People go to the cemeteries as well on Dia de Muertos. You will see people picnicking all over the place.

They decorate the site with fresh flowers and candles and they have a picnic. They play the deceased’s favorite songs and they just reminisce. The memories come to us—if we see a car pass by, that was Uncle Tom’s car. Or if we see a meal or a food that grandma prepared so well, we remember her fondly.

You will see skulls on Dia de Muertos, but the skulls are not the scary ones, they are the fun ones. The tree of life has flowers and it has skulls. It’s both, because life and death are married. They come together. We should not be afraid of that, because with death comes eternal life.”

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center will be hosting a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event features traditional Mexican dance & musical performances, traditional food and a variety of complimentary hands-on activities for the whole family.

The four elements:

Air is represented with the papel picado (punched paper).

Water is in different types of vessels.

Fire is symbolized by the candles.

Earth is represented by its fruits, vegetables and flowers.

