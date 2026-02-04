Cozy Winter Getaways: Park City & Deer Valley

Photo by Scott Markewitz.

If your ideal winter staycation includes a four-course meal, a glass of Veuve and rooftop views, set your sights on the Wasatch Back. WHY? BECAUSE YOU’RE WORTH IT. With a bevy of high-end stays and exclusive dining experiences, Deer Valley and Park City invite you to indulge your inner hedonist.

WHAT’S NEW? If you haven’t heard, there’s a development boom happening in the Wasatch Back right now. Deer Valley’s East Side Expansion (East Village is open for the 25/26 season) will make the resort the fourth largest in the country. Real estate developments in Canyons Village (Pendry Townhomes) and Heber (The Slopes) are meeting a demand for high-end housing and a myriad of world-renowned chefs have made the mountain town their canvas for culinary creativity. All that’s to say, there’s always something new to explore in Salt Lake’s bougier sister city. BOTTOM LINE. Skiers, celebrities and sybarites flock to the Wasatch Back during the winter, and the après destination always aims to please. So go ahead, pamper yourself with the finer things in life. You deserve it.

Here are some must-experience options in Park City:

High-End Hospitality

Among the wide scope of luxe accommodations available in Park City, you’ll find no better host than the

St. Regis Deer Valley. The distinguished hotelier boasts slopeside ski access, mountain-chic rooms, a 14,000-square-foot spa, award-winning dining and exceptional service. It’s also the only resort in North America with a funicular to transport guests up the mountain. A St. Regis standard, the hotel offers several brand rituals, from a signature scent and butler service to nightly s’mores and Bloody Mary workshops.

Refined Dining, Western Charm

Inside the new Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Remington Hall serves up a fresh take on Americana with locally-sourced ingredients and internationally-inspired flavors. Enjoy bison filet, tuna poke, spicy rigatoni and sweeping views of Jordanelle in the main hall, or escape to The Lounge for caviar and cocktails. And for a different take on après, head to The Living Room for “High Chocolate.” The high-tea-meets-artisanal-chocolate experience features curated small bites and a tableside hot chocolate service.

The St. Regis sabering rituals begin with a quote from Napoleon Bonaparte, who famously sabered champage on the battle field: “Champagne: in victory, one deserves it; in defeat, one needs it.” Photo courtesy The St. Regis Deer Valley.

Dinner and a Show

New Year’s Eve has come and gone, but at the St. Regis, bottles pop all year round. In favor of showmanship, the hotel hosts a nightly Champagne Sabering ritual on its Mountain Terrace. Learn more about the tradition’s history, and try to stay out of the line of fire. Afterward, head to the resort’s renowned seafood and steak house, RIME, for Market Cut fish flown overnight and sustainably sourced meat. We recommend the pan-seared diver scallops and 40 oz bone-in Tomahawk—we said splurge.

Private Wine Tastings

Near the Main St. Banksy painting, Old Town Cellars is a hidden tasting room with mountain charm and house-blended vino to boot. The private label purchases wine from the world’s most renowned growing regions, then blends and bottles it locally. Book a private wine tasting in their 19th-century mining vault where a house sommelier will guide you through their entire portfolio.

Rooftop Après

It’s ski season in Park City. Adhering to the laws of après has never been more pressing. You can find bars hosting live bands and wind-kissed riders across the Wasatch Range, but one lounge doing après ski in style is The Pool House at Pendry. Every Friday through Sunday, the rooftop hotspot brings in DJs, cocktails, curated bites and cuvee, no reservations required. With panoramic views of the surrounding peaks, the Pool House is also an ideal viewing spot for Silver Sky Nights fireworks shows hosted by Canyons Village. (Jan. 03, Jan. 17, Feb. 14).

