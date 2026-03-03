How to Spend a Week Skiing in Eastern Idaho

Triple-88 Chairlift at Pomerelle Ski Area in Albion, Idaho. Photo by Mariah Maynes.

Eastern Idaho ski resorts speak a different language than Utah’s famed slopes. While they may be smaller, they’re also often less crowded, providing more chances at fresh powder and wide-open groomers. Plus, with stellar dining and lodging options, we think it’s worth planning a trip up there.

Before you go, make sure to pack up your boots and skis (or use a shipping service like ShipSkis) and book a rental car for this excursion. Accessing the region via airline is convenient and easy, but you’ll still need to drive to these destinations.

Day 1—Prepare for Your Journey With a Stay at the Destinations Inn

With one-hour direct flights from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is a fantastic entry point to Idaho adventure. The small airport has only five gates and Delta primarily serves routes between SLC and IDA. The rental car desks are conveniently located next to baggage claim, making it easy to pick up the keys and begin your adventure.

After checking into one of the Destinations Inn’s over-the-top, themed rooms, walk across the street for a light lunch at Villa Coffeehouse, which is a short five-minute walk from the hotel. The quaint, welcoming café serves up delicious single-origin cold brew, unique latte flavors and tasty sandwich options. Take advantage of a relaxing afternoon strolling downtown Idaho Falls’ cute streets and fun shops. Book lovers will adore Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop, and lovers of style and all things girl power will enjoy browsing Poppy & Pout’s apparel offerings.

Following an afternoon of wandering and relaxation in the Destinations Inn’s luxe accommodations, head to an early dinner at The SnakeBite Restaurant, which serves up delicious American offerings like Wagyu burgers and a range of chicken sandwiches. The fish tacos were delicious, and paired with the tots, which arrived hot and crispy, were the right amount of filling. Bonus: the Utah staple fry sauce is widely available in the area. Cocktail selections are abundant, so make sure to try the SnakeBite Old Fashioned—the establishment’s take on the classic cocktail—and the Idaho Mule, which features 44 North Huckleberry Vodka (distilled in Idaho), rhubarb bitters and an aromatic lavender garnish.

Day 2— Ski Kelly Canyon

Kelly Canyon Resort is a small, independently owned mountain approximately 27 miles northeast of Idaho Falls—take advantage of the short drive and sleep in a bit before checking out of the Destinations Inn and making the trek. It’s a rather small resort, offering just 740 skiable acres served by five lifts, but it packs a lot into its small footprint. The ski area is laid-back, quiet and uncrowded, making for a fantastic old-school ski experience that invites visitors to linger. Don’t worry—there’s plenty of powder to go around at this resort. Some highlight trails include Whoa Joe and Flow Joe, which were ungroomed and full of fun, even despite the icy layer sitting beneath the snow. Although Flow Joe is intermediate and Whoa Joe is advanced, they feel like sister trails and offer a good balance between vertical descent and gentler pitches. After all, you’re going to be skiing all week—there’s no need to burn your muscles out on the first day. Kelly Canyon lift tickets start at $45 per day, and the resort is on the Indy Pass.

Fresh tracks in untouched powder at Kelly Canyon. Kelly Canyon’s Flo Joe and Whoa Joe trails fell like siblings, despite differing ratings.

Photos by Mariah Maynes.

Another benefit of visiting Kelly Canyon is that there are plenty of daylight hours. Monday through Saturday, skiers and snowboarders can shred until 8 p.m., so feel free to stick around until dinner and then head to the nearby Heise Pizza Parlor. This cozy log cabin serves up delicious offerings that are creative and filling after a day on the slopes—veggie lovers will find the vegetarian pizza, which is topped with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes, delightful. Meat lovers have their choices too—the Heise Special arrives piping hot and layered with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Coupled with the beer selection, this is the perfect aprés-ski venue.

If you’re into hot springs, the Heise Hot Springs also makes a lovely addition to the area’s aprés-ski lineup, but be warned: due to the natural mineral spring’s sulfur-rich water, it smells heavily of eggs. For those with noses attuned to such aromas (looking at you, Great Salt Lake Stink), soaking in the 104-degree pool is a great way to relax after a day on the slopes.

Hopefully you’re satiated with all that eating, skiing and soaking, because the next stop is an hour’s drive to Victor, Idaho, where you’ll find this itinerary’s most luxurious accommodation—Bronze Buffalo Ranch.

Days 3 and 4—Ski Grand Targhee, Dine and Relax at Bronze Buffalo Ranch

The Lodge at Bronze Buffalo Ranch offers cozy one- and two-bedroom suites and luxe amenities, including a spa & salon, restaurant, and a 25-meter outdoor heated pool, which is available year-round. Upon check-in, it’s quickly apparent the lodge was designed with relaxation in mind—the rooms are decorated in warm tones and feature plenty of cozy seating. A coffee maker and full-size fridge invite slow mornings with breakfast in bed, and an electric fireplace adds an extra homey touch.

On your way over the Idaho-Wyoming border to Grand Targhee, make a stop at Rise Coffee House in Driggs, Idaho, a charming breakfast spot serving up nostalgic café fare. The Breakfast Slider, which is served with your choice of protein, egg, avocado and chipotle aioli on a locally baked ciabatta roll, is a standout option—just order two if you’re feeling extra hungry. The espresso is roasted to perfection before being brewed into your choice of latte, cappuccino or Americano. If you aren’t a coffee drinker, they also serve chai, tea, fresh orange juice and hot cocoa.

Grand Targhee Ski Area is the star of this itinerary, offering 2,602 acres of skiable terrain accessible by six lifts. Although the majority of the terrain is rated intermediate and expert, there are plenty of trails for beginners, too. On high-visibility days, the Teton Mountains provide a beautiful backdrop to the terrain served by the Colter lift.

Among the resort’s terrain highlights is Mary’s Nipple—an in-bounds, hike-to trail that is suitable for advanced skiers. It’s well-known in the ski community for steep pitches and untracked powder, even days after a storm. For those who prefer not to hike in ski boots, the Sacajawea and Colter Lifts provide phenomenal access to a variety of intermediate and advanced trails, making for an exciting day of skiing glades and steeps. In terms of difficulty, this mountain rides very similarly to Deer Valley and Park City Mountain, offering challenging terrain that’s not quite as steep as Snowbird or Alta. Daily lift tickets start at $125, and this resort is on the Indy Pass.

The Trap Bar & Grill’s Trap Nachos come piled high with all the fixins. The Distracted Moose, served at Grand Targhee’s Powder Cache, blends Jameson, butterscotch Schnapps, Coffee, maple drizzle and whipped cream.

Photos by Mariah Maynes.

When it comes time for lunch, Grand Targhee provides plenty of options conveniently located at the resort base. Those ready to kick back and enjoy a high-end meal will appreciate Powder Cache, which serves up elevated takes on American cuisine, as well as delicious cocktails. If you’re craving something hot and boozy, the Distracted Moose combines Jameson, butterscotch Schnapps, coffee, whipped cream and a maple drizzle. For something lighter (but still boozy), try the Hot Teady, which combines Maker’s Mark whiskey, cinnamon tea and honey. Food menu highlights include the Smoked Turkey Pot Pie (made with Idaho potatoes and root vegetables) and the Elk Bolognese.

Seeking a laid-back après-ski vibe? Try the Trap Bar and Grill, which is located at the base near the Dreamcatcher lift. It provides a laid-back vibe, a fantastic patio come spring and serves up delicious bar food. The Trap Nachos are the perfect midday snack or après-ski appetizer, especially considering their heaping size (perfect for sharing). Your choice of tortilla chips or fries comes piled high with cheese, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives, onion, sour cream and salsa. Paired with an Irish Coffee and enthusiastic hockey fans cheering on their team, this bar is the perfect après-ski destination.

The Bronze Buffalo Grille’s King Salmon comes piping hot and served with finger lime, maitake mushrooms and a roasted poblano risotto. Photo by Mariah Maynes.

One could easily spend two full days skiing at Grand Targhee, but we’d recommend spending a half-day back at Bronze Buffalo Ranch to take full advantage of the relaxing amenities and delicious on-site dining options. The Bronze Buffalo Grille offers a seasonally curated menu featuring world-inspired flavors. Start with the fondue and a Cranberry Spritz cocktail before digging into the decadent main courses—highlights include the King Salmon, served with finger lime, maitake mushrooms and a roasted poblano risotto, and the Thai Half Chicken, which comes with pickled cucumber and daikon salad, coconut rice, naan and peanut sauce.

Day 5 — Drive to Pocatello, Ski Pomerelle and Dine at The Yellowstone Restaurant

Call it an early night on day four, as the drive from Victor to Pocatello is a grueling two hours. Trust us, though, skiing Pomerelle and dining at Hotel Yellowstone are well worth the trek.

After arriving in Pocatello, make a pit stop to drop off your bags at the Black Swan Inn—the equally exuberant sister hotel to the Destinations Inn, where you’ll rest your head in places like Atlantis, Egypt or a Rocky Mountain Log Cabin. Nightly rates start at $159, and booking early is recommended if you want a certain room. After you’ve checked in, continue on the road to Pomerelle, a small mountain resort an additional two hours away, or spend the afternoon exploring downtown Pocatello and save the next day for skiing.

Although Pomerelle is rather small (with 500 acres of terrain served by two lifts) and less steep than many other resorts, it’s well worth the trudge, thanks to meticulously groomed trails and a laid-back vibe. Most of the resort’s fun is in its easily cruised terrain—even black diamond trails feel easy compared to some of Utah’s bigger mountains. If you’re traveling with the family, this is a great resort to take the kids to, as the slopes are manageable but provide plenty of room to build confidence. As an advanced skier, I had fun ripping a few laps on Chute 9 and Bronc. For those looking to take it easy, Ponderosa and Spring Creek are easier, but still rewarding, options. Lift tickets start at $55 per day and this resort is on the Indy Pass.

Following your final day on the Idaho slopes, head back to Pocatello for a luxurious dinner at the Yellowstone Restaurant, housed in the beautifully restored Hotel Yellowstone. Settle into its elegant dining room and savor a menu that blends regional flavors with modern flair—highlights include the Dynamite Shrimp and the Elk Sausage and Mushroom Risotto, but the true standout menu items were the desserts, which are decadent and not-too-sweet—think key lime pie, hot butter cake and perfectly crisp creme brûlée. If cocktails are in the cards, head next door to the 313 Whiskey Bar, which is the city’s only whiskey-forward bar. They serve over 200 whiskeys in the former lobby. While the drinks are fresh and modern, the decor is historical and refined.

After several days of fun, food and powder in eastern Idaho, catch a flight home at Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH). Similar to Idaho Falls’ airport, Delta is the primary carrier for flights to SLC.

