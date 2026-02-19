This Idaho Falls Hotel Transports Guests to Far-Flung Destinations

Photo by Mariah Maynes.

When taking a quick trip outside of Utah’s borders, one might expect familiar landscapes and relatable mountain decor. At Idaho Falls’ Destinations Inn, however, one tap of a key card can transport you across the world.

I recently spent a night in their Arabian suite, and this hotel is more than just a place to crash after a day of exploring—it’s an entire experience. Each suite was meticulously designed to reflect its chosen theme, from faraway countries like Thailand and Egypt to staple Western cities like New York and Paris. As soon as I stepped into their Arabian suite, it became clear the owners didn’t hold back a single detail—we’re talking architecture pulled from the pages of Vogue Arabia, sandy walls, murals of desert scenery, and an indulgent red and gold palette. The furniture is ornate, if a bit on-the-nose—, one side table is even shaped like a camel. Upon entering, soft melodies playing on the TV evoke a sense of a moody Arab evening, further transporting me to a faraway land. You’d never expect such detail based on the humble, unassuming exterior of the building.

Destinations Inn is far more than just an out-of-the-ordinary accommodation; it’s also luxurious. Each suite comes equipped with a deep bubbler tub, ambient lighting options and cozy beds with soft linens, as well as other standard hotel accoutrements like a TV and fridge. Some suites (Arabian included) also come with saunas, while others are equipped with an aromatherapy steam shower. To help fuel your next-day adventures, the hotel provides three breakfast options—two of them are delivered right to your room by the friendly staff, and the third is a $10 coupon to nearby Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House, which is a local favorite serving up classic breakfast fare and decadent German pancakes.

When you’re finally ready to leave your globetrotting sanctuary,there’s plenty of adventure to be had in Idaho Falls. The surrounding downtown area is quaint and offers plenty of opportunities for shopping, sipping and dining. Perhaps the biggest reason to travel to Idaho Falls is the access to the outdoors, though. Destinations Inn is within an hour’s drive of three small ski areas—Grand Targhee, Pebble Creek and Kelly Canyon. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends or a partner, this small-town stay is sure to enhance your trip.

Rates at Destinations Inn vary by room (that’s right, you get to pick which suite you’ll stay in), but cost between $150 and $300 per night. Book early to ensure the best selection.

