Copper Common 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Spencer Jensen, Copper Common.

Establishment: Copper Common — 111 E. Broadway, SLC

Bartender: Spencer Jensen

Cocktail Name: Tomato Boiii

Spencer Jensen wins the award for the most Utah name in our contest! He first got into bartending so that he could have his days free to hit the slopes during the winter, but soon became passionate about classic cocktails. He’s stuck with it because of the community.



“Making someone a cocktail and watching their face light up when they first taste it makes me immensely happy.” His cocktail is called the “Tomato Boiii.” The “yeah” is optional.

Tomato Boiii

1 oz lemon

.75 oz Beehive Decade Dry Gin

.75 oz Wahaka Espadín Mezcal

.75 oz Heirloom tomato & parsley simple

.5 oz Fino Sherry

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, shake, strain into a stemmed wine glass. Add ice, top with tomato soda.

Garnish with a parsley bouquet and a dehydrated heirloom tomato slice.

Heirloom tomato & parsley simple:

Chop heirloom tomatoes, and add equal parts by weight of white sugar. (I.E. 500 g tomatoes + 500 g sugar.) Add parsley leaves (roughly 6 or so leaves per tomato) as well as a pinch of salt, and blend well until all of the sugar has dissolved. Strain through cheesecloth, and store refrigerated.

Tomato soda:

Chop and blend Roma tomatoes with a little water and a little salt until the tomatoes are good and broken apart. Fine strain through cheesecloth. Add tomato water to an ISI canister and charge once with CO2. Shake a bit, then add a second CO2 charge, and refrigerate for several hours until very cold. The soda should be very very bubbly and form a foam that layers on top of the cocktail.

About the 2025 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout from Sept. 1–Oct. 1 by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.