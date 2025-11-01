Ask the Experts: Deep Roots Harvest

Just across the Utah border in Mesquite, Deep Roots Harvest has become a destination for those seeking quality cannabis and a welcoming experience. Photo courtesy of Deep Roots.

We field so many questions from readers wondering where the best, well, everything is. Folks are looking for more than food and fun (our specialty). They need places to live, cars to drive, solutions for their business. So we asked some of our favorite partners to share their expertise and advice for newcomers and longtime locals. Enjoy!

Deep Roots Harvest

Just across the Utah border in Mesquite, Deep Roots Harvest has become a destination for those seeking quality cannabis and a welcoming experience. Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a team known for friendliness, knowledge and genuine care.

Store Manager Robert Dehn has built a culture where every customer feels at home, from the moment they’re welcomed by security to the time they connect with a highly knowledgeable budtender.

“Our budtenders are our secret weapon,” Dehn says. “They really get to know our customers and guide them to the products that best fit their needs.”

Reviews consistently praise the staff for their expertise and the focus on training ensures that every team member is equipped to educate and support.

Affordability and quality go hand in hand at Deep Roots Harvest. Medical discounts, loyalty rewards and veterans programs make products accessible, while a skilled buying team sources premium cannabis at fair prices. A certificate of analysis is available upon request for every product, providing transparency about how it was grown and tested.

For those new to cannabis, Dehn emphasizes starting low and slow. Customers are encouraged to keep a journal of their experiences to discover what works best for their specific needs.

“Education is everything,” he explains. “We take the time to explain products, effects and responsible consumption.”

Current favorites among customers include ratio gummies that give customers more control over their dosages, and rosin pressings, a solventless process where the cannabis is washed in an ice bath and then pressed.

With expansions underway–including a merger with Vireo Growth, the parent company of Wholesome Co. in Utah–Deep Roots Harvest is growing right alongside the industry. Though stigma remains, Dehn is optimistic about the future. A potential federal rescheduling could open access nationwide, making cannabis more widely available and creating opportunities for DRH to bring its trusted approach to customers across the country.

From seed to sale, Deep Roots Harvest is setting the standard for approachable, high-quality cannabis in Mesquite.

Deep Roots Harvest

195 Willis Carrier Canyon, Mesquite, NV

(702)345-2854

deeprootsharvest.com | @deeprootsharvestnv

