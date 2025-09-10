Utah Donors Raise $200 Million in the Largest Philanthropic Campaign for the Olympic Games in History

The vast majority of venues and stadiums used in the 2002 Olympics will make a return for the 2034 Winter Games hosted in Utah. Photo by Steve Greenwood.

With the 2034 Winter Olympics still years away, Utah donors have committed to giving $200 million for the event with the largest philanthropic campaign ever to support the Olympic and Paralympic games.

Organizers launched Podium34, a fundraising initiative connecting some of the most prominent philanthropists in the state to support the 2034 events and other athletic causes.

Currently, 22 donors have made contributions to the effort, with nine of them making the most substantial donations or pledges — $20 million each — allowing them to bear the title of “founding captains” and appearing on snowboards with crystals, resembling disco balls.

“With today’s milestone, we accomplished two things. First, we laid the financial foundation to host great games in 2034. This is essential,” said Fraser Bullock, executive chair and president of the 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee. “Second, we opened the door to be able to execute the first pillar of our vision, which is to elevate our communities.”

The list of organizations donating $20 million include the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Foundation, Huntsman Family Foundation, Maverik, Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation, The Daniels Fund, John and Marcia Price Family Foundation and Matthew and Tatiana Prince.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also made commitments to support the 2034 games, Bullock added during his remarks. Its contributions will be made public in the coming weeks.

Representatives from the contributing organizations attended the launch party on Monday sporting matching blue Olympic-themed jackets. State lawmakers, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox also joined the event.

The current donations and pledges are part of a goal to raise $300 million through the initiative. With the committee’s total budget being about $4 billion to organize the games, that target sets a “fantastic foundation” for their objectives, Bullock said after the event.

The money will help funding the games, he added. But also, because it comes early, the organizers are planning to use it for community initiatives starting in 2026, like youth sports and education programs.

A program of this magnitude is a first in the history of the Olympics, Cox said on Monday.

“This has never been done. We’ve gone all the way back to ancient Greece. We’ve done it. We’ve looked. Never happened before,” he said.

The fundraising feat may show enthusiasm for the economic prospects and infrastructure projects the games may bring to the state, but mostly, Cox said, it will be a time of unity.

“The Olympics is an opportunity to share with the world who we are and what we believe in. And who we are, are people that serve and give back, that give charitably, that care more about our neighbors than we care about ourselves,” Cox said.

Referring to the founding donors of Podium34, the governor added, “You represent the very best of our state, but not just the very best of our state, the very best, of humanity, of who we are, or at least who we should be, who we’re aspiring to be. And we’re so grateful to have you in this cause.”

The new International Olympic Committee president, Kirsty Coventry, also praised the initiative in a video message, describing Utahns as “longstanding friends of the Olympic movement,” and encouraging organizers to use this momentum to nurture youth and further develop winter sport in the state.

“Since 2002 your state has grown in diversity, vibrance and global relevance,” Coventry said. “In 2034 you will build on that foundation with unmatched community pride, passion and purpose.”

