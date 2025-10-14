Your Autumn Gardening Checklist

A checklist with everything you need to make the most of the garden in Utah. Photo by kardaska | AdobeStock

Fall is here, and your garden is calling. From must-do tasks and timely events to fresh finds that dress your outdoor spaces in autumn’s splendor, this checklist has everything you need to make the most of the garden in Utah.

October Clear out spent summer annuals from garden beds.



Fertilize high-traffic lawns to boost growth after dormancy.



Plant spring-blooming bulbs for early color and slow-growing tubers, like garlic, for a beautiful summer harvest.



Spray perennial lawn weeds, including dandelions and morning glory, to tackle roots before winter.



Refresh your landscape by planting or updating tree varieties before the first frost. November Finish mowing for the season—set blades around 2 inches to slow winter fungal growth.



Clear leaves by raking, mowing or using a leaf blower; compost or add to beds with a touch of nitrogen.



Cut back perennials after the first frost, ensure foliage has died down; divide spring-blooming perennials while pruning.



After the first frost, apply 1–3 inches of compost to flowerbeds for nutrients and winter insulation.



Remove debris from gardens to deter pests.



Protect young trees with white trunk wraps. December Winterize machinery: remove gasoline and add oil to engines.



Use de-icing compounds sparingly to protect landscape plants.



If the ground isn’t frozen and precipitation is low, water evergreens to keep them hydrated through winter.

Mark the Date—Autumn Gardening Events

From hands-on workshops to seasonal plant shows and orchard visits, here’s your guide to Utah’s top autumn gardening experiences

Cactus and Tropicals Holiday Workshops

Get in the festive spirit and learn to create pumpkin arrangements, wreaths, Thanksgiving centerpieces and more—including regular succulent and terrarium-making courses.

Visit cactusandtropicals.com for the full schedule; SLC, Draper and Midvale locations

Red Butte Garden Classes & Plant Sales

Dress up your garden and home with striking exotic plants. Highlights include an Autumn Bonsai Show on October 4–5, as well as a Seasonal Orchid Show on November 1–2. The Garden also offers seasonal classes, including “Bulb Forcing” on October 4, and “Designing for Every Season” on December 1.

Visit redbuttegarden.org for details; 300 Wakara Way, SLC

Orchards & Cider

Visit these local orchards for fresh apples, cider and seasonal pick-your-own fun.

Zollinger Farm: 13 apple varieties, pick or press for cider; 1000 River Heights Blvd., Logan

Paradise Valley: 29 apple varieties, pick your own or purchase pre-picked. Custom cider available; 9971 S. Highway 165, Paradise

Riley’s Orchard: U-pick orchards open August through November. 294 N. 800 East, Genola; 850 W. 700 North, American Fork

