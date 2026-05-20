Alfie Rae Symes has been an integral member of Utah Facial Plastics for over 10 years. Photo by Adam Finkle

When the face you have grown accustomed to is changing right before your very eyes, the struggle to combat visible signs of aging suddenly becomes very real.

But in a world where celebrities are turning into living wax figures and social media boasts so many types of age-fighting regimens that it can induce dizziness, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Alfie Rae Symes, FNP-C, medical aesthetics nurse practitioner at Utah Facial Plastics, recommends starting with goals—not trends.

“Every face is unique; enhancing natural beauty means respecting the facial structures, movement and balance of people’s face,” Symes says. “Choosing the right provider with experience, education and artistic ability is important, so you can discuss your long-term goals. Conservative treatments done gradually over time are going to age better than aggressive corrections.”

A medical aesthetics nurse educator, Symes knows that trends to combat aging are always changing. But, when administered by a licensed and educated practitioner, Botox and fillers are constants with decades of research backing their efficacy.

Providers customize injection regimens to fit each client’s unique facial anatomy, muscle strength and aging pattern. Photo Adobe Stock.

“Botox makes you have a more refreshed look by softening lines, and preventing deeper wrinkles. It can slim the face, snatch the jawline, lift the brows and help with migraines,” Symes says.

And filler, which, she reiterates, does not last forever, can either complement Botox or stand on its own.

“We can use filler to help restore volume, lift and improve skin texture, hydration and glow. It also helps with shadows and deep lines—and it has immediate results.”

When considering Botox and fillers, Symes says an educated and experienced injector is critical to a good experience.

And a relationship built on trust and communication can help lift that frown upside down for years to come.

“The goal is harmony, not perfection. We’re not chasing youth, we’re restoring it,” Symes says.

At-Home Must Haves

Whether taking the injection route or not, a good skincare routine goes a long way. Check out some of Symes’ favorite products for an at-home glow up.

Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen:

“My favorite sunscreen, which should be worn daily. And always use your sun visors when driving.”

HA® Hydra Collagen Hydrator with Vegan Collagen:

“This deeply hydrates and smooths skin while helping skin replenish its own hyaluronic acid over time. It’s part of SkinMedica’s anti-aging hydration lineup and is often used morning and night before moisturizer and SPF to boost skin moisture, texture and plumpness.”

Skinceuticals P-TIOX Anti-Wrinkle Serum:

“Think of it like a ‘mini muscle relaxer.’ It calms repetitive movement and smooths and tightens over time. It’s great in conjunction with Botox.”

TNS® Advanced+ Serum:

“This improves skin texture and tightens skin.”

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