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Utah’s Newest Boutique is the Courtney Shop

Megan BartholomewApril 20, 2026
Fashion designer and boutique owner Courtney Zwick (left) with interior designer Hillary Taylor (right). Photo by Heather Nan

Courtney Zwick, a Salt Lake City local, has long worn dresses she designed, favoring modest tailoring over passing trends. After years of requests for custom gowns, she set her sights on opening the brick-and-mortar boutique The Courtney Shop to showcase her love of elegant, European-inspired detail. With help from longtime friend Hillary Taylor of Hillary Taylor Interiors and Zwick’s husband, owner of Zwick Construction, The Courtney Shop opened last spring.

Photo by Heather Nan
Photo by Heather Nan

“If anything, Courtney is rigorous,” says Taylor. “Even though her designs are soft, fresh, and feminine, they are very exacting.”

The moment you step inside, that precision becomes evident. Sharp millwork with contemporary angles, custom light fixtures, and high-gloss finishes bring a modern edge to a soft periwinkle palette and delicate textiles. A whimsical floral print designed by Zwick appears on upholstered pieces and carries through to pillows, lampshades, and small accessories Taylor has created for customers to bring the look home.

Photo by Heather Nan
Photo by Heather Nan

“I believe in the power of a small print—it can function almost like a calming solid,” Taylor says. Zwick plans to introduce new custom prints annually to keep the look evolving.

Located on 2100 South in Salt Lake City, the boutique offers Zwick’s signature dresses alongside home accessories, hair pieces, and seasonal paper goods. courtneyshop.com

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Megan Bartholomew

Megan Bartholomew

Megan Bartholomew writes for our sister publication, Utah Style & Design magazine. Published with the discerning homeowner in mind, Utah Style & Design magazine provides its readers with innovative ideas and interesting stories, insightful writing and lavish full-color photography.

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