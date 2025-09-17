Where to Get Coffee, Brunch and Lunch in Salt Lake City

Vertical Diner is a plant-based restaurant serving up vegan comfort food on restaurant row in Salt Lake City. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Starting in the 9th and 9th area and moving west to the Central 9th District, 900 South in Salt Lake City is a culinary journey well worth the calories. Some spots are right on 9th, and some are a step or two off the main drag. It’s easy to traverse on foot or along the city’s best new bike lane.

Within a two-mile stretch, from 1100 East to 300 West, there are more than 50 eateries, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and hidden gems. They are locally owned neighborhood joints, and each is special. Here’s where to get coffee, brunch, light bites and sweet treats on Salt Lake’s newest restaurant row.

Missy Greis is the owner of Publik Coffee, a recently remodeled anchor of the ever-changing 9th and 9th Neighborhood. Photo credit Austen Diamond

Morning Rituals

Publik Kitchen

Baby sister to Publik Coffee Roasters. The Kitchen serves up its own craft-roasted coffee, along with a slew of casual breakfast and lunch items with a wholesome bent. Kudos for supporting other local purveyors through their sourcing.

931 E. 900 South | publikcoffee.com

Coffee Garden

This is the local coffee shop that put Starbies out of business on the opposite corner. Always bustling – order and start circulating to find a table. It’s worth it for some of the best people-watching in town.

878 E. 900 South | coffeegardenslc.com

Loki Coffee

Scandinavian-style cafe with great patio seating and fast service. It’s the place to meet for a business coffee or a first date.

325 E. 900 South | lokicoffeeco.com

Skillets

It is impossible to leave Skillets without feeling chock-full. From tater tots with Venezuelan shredded beef to corned beef poutine, these skillets will keep you full through dinner. Bonus points for a fantastic patio.

282 E. 900 South | eatskilletsut.com

La Barba Coffee and Breakfast Tacos

One of my favorite coffee roasteries + simple breakfast tacos on a shaded patio in the Maven District. The house-made hot sauce is “chef kiss.”

155 E. 900 South | labarbacoffee.com

La Barba is renowned for its commitment to quality, from sourcing beans from small-scale farmers to its meticulous roasting process. Photo by Greg Brinkman

Early Owl Breakfast

A casual breakfast nook with a menu that ranges from sweet to savory. You’ll find something crave-able here for sure. Try the massaman beef sandwich with a poached egg for breakfast.

155 E. 900 South | earlyowlcafe.toast.site

Blue Copper Coffee Room

Get an espresso the proper Italian way, served with a glass of sparkling water. Another excellent example of a truly craft roastery in the city.

179 E. 900 South | bluecopperslc.com

Noon Hour Notables

Paréa

Named after the Greek word for a group of friends who gather to share good food, wine, and conversation, Paréa is precisely that—a welcoming, intimate space made for connection, consisting of Manoli’s long-awaited Greek market crossed with a fast-casual restaurant. The menu is 4 items at a walk-up counter: a bowl, a gyro, a gyro plate, or a salad. You choose the protein and the sides (Hint: choose the hand-pressed lamb gyro meat). The patio is ideal for basking in the sun when you’re alone, and the interior is perfect for groups. Attached is a market featuring some of the restaurant’s specialties to take home, including pastitsio and spanakopita; there are take-and-bake options, dips, and even the famous seasonal ice cream in pint form. Come in for lunch. Take dinner home.

320 E. 900 South | pareaon9th.com

Thai Garden Bistro

Unassuming and delicious, this blink-and-you‘ll-miss-it Thai eatery is an excellent spot for a quiet lunch for one. Get several of their ‘lunch appetizers’ and build your own Thai small plate meal.

868 E. 900 South | thaigardenbistroslc.com

Laziz Kitchen @ Central 9th

Modern Lebanese food in a beautiful, airy space. The falafel is the freshest in town, the roasted cauliflower is legendary, and the beignets took 6 months to develop and are a must-eat.

912 S. Jefferson Street | lazizkitchen.com

Photo courtesy of Lazizkitchen.com

Freshie’s Lobster

When a Utah lobster roll place goes to Maine and wins a Maine lobster roll competition, you know you’re at Freshies. Buttery. Splurgy. Worth it.

356 E. 900 South | freshieslobsterco.com

Vertical Diner

OG Vegan Diner. Comfort food goes plant-based with a touch of class and a hint of sass. The tender tigers, aka wings, are house-made and award-winning. Worth the trip alone.

234 W. 900 South | verticaldiner.com

Vertical Diner’s American Diner Plate is a vegan version of good old-fashioned, simply delicious, straightforward diner food. Photo by Adam Finkle. Try Vertical Diner’s blueberry pancakes and hot chai for brekky. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Ramen Ichizu

Tokyo-style ramen, house-made everything, including the extra-fine noodles. Serious chef-cred.

915 S. Washington Street

Laid Back Bites

Nona Bistro

Dining at Nona Bistro feels like discovering a backyard garden party by accident, one where the wine is good and the atmosphere is laid back. It is rustic, with a menu that is vegetal-forward and well-suited for the outdoors. It’s the perfect spot to grab a glass of wine, some bread and butter, and olives for an early aperitivo before heading to dinner. As for dinner, the chicken piccata is panko breaded for extra crunch, and the dressed salmon is wood-fired and served with charred broccolini. The garage has been converted into a soft, bistro-style sitting area that overlooks the garden, adding a warm glow as dusk falls and the world grows quiet. It’s the perfect spot for a first date, one where you can hear each other talk, or for a girls’ night out. You can even go alone with your thoughts and a book. No one would bat an eye. Dress is casual. Reservations recommended.

346 E. 900 South | nonaslc.com

Pizza Nono

Artful wood-fired pizza, veggie sides, modern atmosphere, and warm service. If you like to spice things up, get the Beehive, a pizza with hot honey and calabrese salami.

925 E. 900 South | nonopizza.com

Atomic Biscuit

When they say ‘jam bar’ at Atomic Biscuit, they mean house-made jams, such as the mango rosemary, to pair with their airy biscuits and Southern-inspired menu. Open breakfast through late lunch.

401 E. 900 South | atomicbiscuits.com

Now offering Cats and Yoga specialty classes, feline lovers can drink ‘cat-puccinos’ and buy cat bow ties, all while nuzzling kitties who need a furrever home. Photo courtesy of Tinker’s Cat Cafe.

Tinker’s Cat Cafe

Cats + coffee. Who can ask for anything more? Caffeinate and cozy up with a kitten for a dose of utopia. The best part? The rescue cats are adoptable. Reservations are required for the cat room.

302 E. 900 South | tinkerscatcafe.com

Chanon Thai Café

My favorite off-the-beaten-path Thai place in the city. The Tom Yum will cure any sadness, and the Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles) are a must-order. Great lunch deals.

278 E. 900 South | chanonthaislc.com

Central 9th Market

A quaint corner store with a wood-fired oven for sandos, pizzas, and community vibes in a deli meets bodega.

161 W. 900 South | central9th.com

C9 ‘za. Photo by Adam Finkle Central 9th’s Mortadella Sandwich. Photo by Adam Finkle

Tacos y Mariscos El Paisa (Taco Cart)

One of the best, oldest, consistent, and most delicious street taco carts in the city. You can fight it out, but I stand by their al pastor with salsa verde.

Corner of State Street & 900 South

