Veneto is the godfather of what has become a destination dining area, 900 South. Marco and Amy Stevanoni opened Veneto in the space where Viet Pham’s Forage had been. Dining at Veneto is an experience; Marco and Amy describe a meal there as “L’esperienza Veneto.” Their goal is nothing less than transporting diners to Italy through its food, wine and stories. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Starting in the 9th and 9th area and moving west to the Central 9th District, 900 South in Salt Lake City is a culinary journey well worth the calories. Some spots are right on 9th, and some are a step or two off the main drag. It’s easy to traverse on foot or along the city’s best new bike lane.

You could do a progressive dinner starting east and heading west. A bar crawl would not be out of place. Lunch spots abound. And sweet treats will tempt.

Within a two-mile stretch, from 1100 East to 300 West, there are more than 50 eateries, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and hidden gems. They are locally owned neighborhood joints, and each is special

Supper Elevated

VENETO Ristorante Italiano

VENETO is a fine dining destination. It is refined, transformative, and a dining experience unlike anything else in Salt Lake City. This is the special occasion place. The menu is arranged into a 4-course or 7-course tasting menu or a traditional Italian formal dinner of antipasti, contorni e insalata, primi, secondi, and dolci. The pasta is made in-house, the ingredients are nothing less than the best, and the menu ebbs and flows nightly rather than seasonally. Paired with the quality of the food is the lovely service. It is intimate, with the restaurant nestled in a small, converted bungalow featuring white tablecloths and crisp napkins. Wine Spectator recognizes VENETO with the Best of Award of Excellence for their wine cellar. This means you should absolutely get the pairing with your tasting menu. If you’re celebrating a milestone, impressing out-of-town guests, or simply

want to remember that food can be both transportive and deeply personal, VENETO delivers sophistication without pretension. Reservations are required, and dress like you mean it.

370 E. 900 South | venetoslc.com

Pago

A pioneer in Utah’s farm-to-table dining. This classic spot boasts a stunning wine menu, seasonal flavors, and the ability to reinvent itself again and again. Reservations recommended.

878 S. 900 East | pagoslc.com



Katrina and Manoli Katsanevas own two of the anchors of the emerging restaurant row on 900 South. Manoli’s (at 402 E. 900 South) and Paréa (at 320 E. 900 South) were, in a sense, pioneers in the area, opening their first restaurant, Manoli’s, a decade ago. They recently opened Paréa, a Greek market and fast-casual spot. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Manoli’s

James Beard nominated. Modern Greek with traditional charm and some of the kindest service in town. The sleek space belies the warm gathering of friends over food. Oh, and don’t miss out on brunch.

402 E. 900 South | manolison9th.com

Junah

Japanese/Italian fusion, but make it fine dining. The space is warm. The food is creative and curated. And the vibes are French-girl cool with a touch of Art Deco lux.

916 S. Jefferson Street | junahslc.com

Bar Nohm

Sister to Water Witch, Japanese coal braisers and open flames meet creative culinary wizardry that will have you scratching your head with curiosity and coming back for another bite.

165 W. 900 South | barnohm.com

Bar Nohm food. Photo by Adam Finkle Bar Nohm is chic yet casual dining space with a snazzy semi-hidden feature—a door inside to permanently connect Bar Nohm with Water Witch. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Decadent Delights

Pie Fight

In a little walk-up window tucked in next to an antique store, Pie Fight is a cheeky little shop with palm-sized and portable sweet and savory hand pies. Filled with personality, bold flavors, and seasonal fruit, you’ll find classics like Boston cream pie and strawberry rhubarb. Flavors like Blueberry Lemon, Raspberry Oreo Brownie, and Gingerbread White Chocolate join the fray throughout the year. Savory pies, such as chicken pot pie (minus the pot) and Sloppy Joe pie, make for a nice handheld lunch on the go. At Pie Fight, joy is baked in, along with the buttery, flaky crust. You might find yourself fighting the urge to go back and get a second pie.

937 E. 900 South | thepiefight.com

Dolcetti Gelato

The Godfather of Utah’s gelato spots, the range of house-made gelato is vast, with a splash of glamour and artistic flair in the interior. Grab an affogato (espresso poured over gelato) for an afternoon pick-me-up.

902 E. 900 South | dolcettigelato.com



Sara Warner is behind this walk-up spot in the 9th and 9th section of 900 South at the “top” of our restaurant row. Pie fight offers hand pies, both sweet and savory and makes for a perfect stop on a fall evening stroll. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Cummings Studio Chocolates

Less restaurant, more old-school chocolatier. It’s worth mentioning because you can go in and get the BEST chocolate-dipped strawberries to eat in Liberty Park across the street.

679 E. 900 South | cummingsstudiochocolates.com

Chubby Baker

Donuts: stuffed, dusted, glazed. Ready for any and every sweet fantasy. The hot guava donut is a literal mouthful for spicy lovers. The brown butter donut is the better-than-basic glazed. Get both.

317 E. 900 South | chubby-baker.com

Normal Ice Cream

Normal Ice Cream is anything but normal. Everything is scratch-made and mixed with a small-batch soft serve featuring wild and ever-changing flavors. If you like something, stock up. The menu changes monthly.

169 E. 900 South | normal.club

Raise Your Glass

East Liberty Tap House

Mini gastropub vibes with sandwiches, burgers, tacos, and lots of shared plates. Killer patio. Local beers. Cutting-edge cocktails.

850 E. 900 South | eastlibertytaphouse.com

The Tea Grotto

Serene tea bar/shop with meditative vibes and dozens of teas from around the world, including custom blends. They will whisk up a matcha or spend an hour educating you on the nuances of brewing temps. Whichever you’re up for.

401 E. 900 South | teagrotto.com

The Pearl

Only steps from 900 South, The Pearl is a bar, eatery, and personal playground of Chef Tommy Nguyen. The cocktails are eclectic and the menu ranges across Southeast Asia, highlighting Chef’s Vietnamese roots. You’ll find fusion-y French-Asian offerings for brunch, traditional bahn mi for lunch, filling small plates for dinner, and a general celebration vibe all day long; it’s a joyful spot to eat and drink. The fish sauce wings are salty, funky, and caramelized into sticky, handheld goodness. The rice porridge is comfort food epitomized with a soft egg and fried pork belly. And the house-made chili crisp is legendary. Cocktails may have boba pearls or sake, pho spices, or apricot preserves, but they are always balanced, playful, and unexpected. The Pearl does not take reservations. Arrive early, especially on Jazz Night.

917 S. 200 West | thepearlslc.com

Chef Tommy Nguyen of The Pearl. Photo by Adam Finkle. The Pearl’s menu is a collection of Asian-inspired dishes with a Western spin. Photo by Adam Finkle.

The Spot

Located just off 900 South, The Spot has a divey charm with an atmosphere that hasn’t changed in more than 30 years. Good beer, cheap. And a regular crowd. Make this your neighborhood joint.

870 S. Main Street

Thieves Guild Cidery

The new kids on the block went positively medieval in their decor. Pull up a chair. Play a game. Mix and mingle over cider and mead. Be prepared for sidequests.

117 W. 900 South | thievesguildcidery.com

Scion Cider Bar

Utah’s first cider-exclusive bar, with ciders from around the world. With classes and community events scattered throughout the week.

916 S. Jefferson Street | scionciderbar.com



Rio Connelly is the head cider maker at Scion Cider Bar in Central Ninth, next door to Laziz Kitchen, just off of 900 South proper. Scion offers house-made ciders as well as a curated selection

of local and imported ciders. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Water Witch

2025 James Beard Finalist for their bar program, the lads and lassies at Water Witch make the most of their minuscule space to serve up big, bold, creative craft cocktails.

163 W. 900 South | waterwitchbar.com

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?

