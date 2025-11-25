What to Do During Thanksgiving Weekend in Utah

Photo by Austen Diamond Photography.

Not to sound sappy, but Thanksgiving is the one time of year when we can connect, without expectations of gifts and best decorations, but through shared food, drinks and conversations (good and bad). As a kid, seeing distant relatives is like meeting new friends, or seeing an old friend and reconnecting. As an adult, it can be much harder to reconnect or even schedule Thanksgiving dinner to meet everyone’s busy schedules. If you’re looking for ways to connect and get out of the house by yourself, with your immediate family, in-laws or long-lost relatives, here are some ideas to get out and enjoy Thanksgiving weekend in Utah.

Take a Stroll Through The Grand America Hotel

This year, you can follow Tux the Penguin and his friends through the Grand America Hotel as they explore the joyful sounds of the holiday season. Scan a QR code and let the journey begin! Once you’ve answered all 14 accompanying quiz questions correctly, proving you completed the stroll, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a stay at the hotel.

Hit The Ice at the Gallivan Center Outdoor Ice Rink

Ready to work off all that turkey and pie? Bundle up, lace up and hit the ice at the Gallivan’s outdoor ice rink. You’ll feel like you’ve entered a holiday movie while skating outdoors in the middle of the city and maybe even with some Thanksgiving drama included. Stay warm with hot chocolate and snacks for purchase; and if you plan on bringing your entire Thanksgiving party, consider reserving a party area, or even rent the entire rink outside of their regular hours. Find more information here.

Enjoy an Untraditional Light Show at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is starting new traditions with its outdoor holiday Aquarium Lantern Festival, open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. You will be enchanted with larger-than-life lanterns, enjoy holiday activities and head inside to see the many animals of the aquarium.

Feast with a Beast at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Need to send your family out of the house while you cook? Utah’s Hogle Zoo is just the place, where the animals will be participating in a special feast of their own. Lions, polar bears and more will be feasting on festive items until 2 p.m.

Be Dazzled at the Christmas in Color Light Show

Beat the December crowds and enjoy the light shows early, at the Christmas in Color drive-thru light show. Enjoy sparkling lights that are synchronized to fun Christmas music all while in the warmth and privacy of your car. Pack a snack, a warm beverage and get ready to sing and dance in your seat and be amazed by the beautiful glowing holiday lights.

Attend The Nutcracker

Ballet West is set to open The Nutcracker to audiences in Ogden on November 28. Shows at the Browning Center will run through November 30. On December 5, they’ll re-commence at the Capitol Theatre.

