Utah’s August Food and Drinks Roundup

Solitude’s culinary team has curated a series of themed wine pairing dinners, hosted at St. Bernard’s through October 11. Photo courtesy of Solitude Resort.

Things are heating up around the Beehive State this month, and we are (mostly) here for it. Whether you’re staying in the city or heading up canyon to cooler climes, there’s a ton of options for fun and festive dining and drinks this month.

August 1: 801 Day! Salt Lake City

It’s become a whole thing, and we couldn’t be prouder of the many organizations all over our saltiest city that make our beloved area code a symbol of borough unity. It’s likely gonna be a scorcher, so we’re especially grateful for the many spots that are planning to feed and hydrate the masses. What’s up? Our friends at City Cast Salt Lake have assembled all the details for your delectation. Also, the Wasatch Food Co-op will have 10% off all local products (including merch)!

August 1, 16 and 30: Seasonal wine pairing dinners at Solitude, Big Cottonwood Canyon

There’s something pretty magical about driving up Big Cottonwood Canyon and letting the beauty of Solitude sink in. Even better, Solitude’s culinary team has put together a really thoughtful series of themed wine pairing dinners, hosted at St. Bernard’s through October 11. St. Bernard’s manager Jake Orion was stoked to share some details when I spoke with him last week: “I am most excited to continue a culinary journey with my good friend and Yeti award-winning Chef Matt Serna, bringing elevated hospitality in fine dining and libations to Big Cottonwood Canyon. Matt and I have been cooking and hosting dining experiences in the Cottonwoods for over two decades. At first it was a vehicle to chase powder, now our focus has shifted to sharing the joy of BCC with the new generation and building a respectable program at Solitude.” I’m digging this vibe, even more so when there’s stellar food paired with equally fun wines. The details straight from Jake (reservation links highlighted for each event):

Aug. 1 Harvest Dinner , Chef Tara Gerome & Francis Fecteau of Libation featuring Caymus Family Wines ($140 dinner, $60 wine pairings + 20% gratuity)

, Chef Tara Gerome & Francis Fecteau of Libation featuring Caymus Family Wines ($140 dinner, $60 wine pairings + 20% gratuity) Aug. 16 Alpine Dinner , Chef Matt Serna & John Kimball with Alpine Wine Co. ($90 dinner, $45 wine pairings + 20% gratuity)

, Chef Matt Serna & John Kimball with Alpine Wine Co. ($90 dinner, $45 wine pairings + 20% gratuity) Aug. 30 Spanish Dinner, Chef Matt Serna & Brad Jensen featuring the Bon Vivant wines portfolio ($75 Dinner, $40 for wine pairings + 20% gratuity)

August 2: Chef Matt Harris and Gracie’s Farm Dinner Series, Wanship

Tupelo Park City executive chef Matt Harris is no stranger to farm-to-table finery, as you’ll often find produce from his own Midway home garden on the menu at his restaurant. For a truly special evening in the mountains, Chef Harris is partnering with The Lodge at Blue Sky in Wanship for dinner incorporating all the best of the Mountain West’s peak harvest, served right in the Gracie’s Farm garden (6 p.m. start, at $170 per person). Reserve your seat here.

August 4, 11 and 18: Hops on the Hill at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley

Bop over to the Stein Eriksen Lodge’s Flagstaff deck for one of this mountain town’s favorite summer events. Live music, great food, stunning views and terrific local brews make for a pretty perfect way to wind down a Tuesday night. The August lineup is looking pretty tight (details here) with award-winning beverages from Salt Lake Brewing Co., Mountain West, Silver Reef, Helper Beer, Level Crossing and Mad Fritz on rotation. Reservations are highly recommended, call 435-645-6455. ($90 per person for food and beer tasting; food-only tickets can be purchased for $45).

August 6–8: Bear Lake Raspberry Days, Garden City

A sweet tradition, indeed! Sample Bear Lake’s famous raspberries in all their iterations—along with live music, rodeo, kids’ activities and more—over this three-day festival held in Laketown and Garden City. Details on the community Facebook page.

August 13–16: Chef’s Table Festival, Park City

If you’ve ever wanted to experience first-hand what’s being plated by some of the world’s top chefs, look no further than Park City for the inaugural Chef’s Table Festival, inspired by the eponymous Netflix documentary series. Think of it as the Sundance of the culinary world, with dozens of local restaurants playing host to the globe’s gastronomic glitterati over the four days and 100+ immersive events planned as part of the festival. (See the full chef lineup here.) Those in the know tipped us off that there are a limited number of individual event tickets available for locals, so get ‘em while they’re hot. Tickets start at $150 for lunch, $250 for dinner seatings (21+ only), and do not include additional festival programming. If you, like me, are wondering what to wear, here’s some guidance from the festival FAQ: “Guests are encouraged to dress in sophisticated yet comfortable attire appropriate for a luxury culinary experience in the mountains.” So, you do you.

August 14–16: Friendly Islands Tongan Festival, Salt Lake City

This three-day event celebrates Tongan culture, heritage and food over three days at Pioneer Park. From their event info: “The 29th annual Friendly Islands Tongan Festival is one of the longest running festivals to celebrate Tongan culture and heritage in the United States. The Friendly Islands Tongan Festival showcases the food, arts, crafts and entertainment from Tonga and our Pacific Island community in Utah. Come join us for three days of cultural performances, entertainment, sport events, delicious food and shop in our marketplace for crafts, jewelry, clothing and more.” Admission is free, see event details here.

August 15: Indian Food Fair at Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

It’s an all-day affair of amazing food expected for the 7th annual Indian Food Fair, along with market vendors, artists and performers. Hosted at Liberty Park, the organizers describe the 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. event thusly: “Indian Food Fair is a festivity of Indian food, culture, and entertainment. With the exotic aroma of Indian spices, the tongue-tingling flavors of Indian cuisine, colorful Indian clothing and jewelry, lively cultural entertainment, we are confident that the Indian Food Fair will be the most liked event.” Find out more at their website.

August 15: SB Dance’s Curbside Theatre at Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder

Think of it as the grooviest dinner and a show on the planet—SB Dance calls this free pop-up on the lawn of Boulder Mountain Lodge a “dance-circus spectacle”. Our good friends at Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm are in the thick of (yet another) land battle for our beloved spaces, and in the midst of all of that they are celebrating all the good stuff: good company, good food and good movement. Planning ahead, they’re again hosting the Monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery Aug. 30–Sept. 4 for a series of immersive events, opportunities for blessings large and small, and lunches prepared by the Tibetan monks.

August 17: WasteLess Solutions Second Chance Dance, Murray

Taste “upcycled” offerings from some of Utah’s top chefs at this banger of a sustainability-meets-celebration annual fundraiser. Chefs compete using rescued fresh and pantry ingredients curated by WasteLess Solutions, an organization that has interrupted and redirected the landfill stream of over 3.5 million pounds of food since its founding in 2018. I was honored to be a judge at last year’s event, and this year’s lineup looks equally promising (including a reprise by Chef Travis Herbert and the Felt Bar & Eatery team). Get your tickets here ($75) for the event, which will be hosted at the Murray Armory. (This event is 21+ and all attendees must bring their ID.)

August 19: Urban Hill Farm Tasting dinner with Chef Nick Zocco, Salt Lake City

Instead of a seated dinner, they’re playing around with a really interesting concept for this farm-focused event hosted at Urban Hill. From the event description: “This is not a traditional seated dinner, but an interactive, cocktail-style event designed for mingling, exploring, and connecting. Throughout the restaurant, you’ll discover stations featuring local farms and producers—including Frog Bench Farms, Keep It Real Vegetables, MoonShadow Farms, Silo & Seed, Velvet Acre Farm, and more—where our culinary team will serve thoughtfully composed bites highlighting each farm’s seasonal ingredients. Meet the people behind the products, enjoy curated food and drinks, and experience an intimate, farm-to-table celebration that feels like an elevated Urban Hill farmers market. A portion of proceeds will benefit Red Acre Center and its work supporting Utah farmers and local agriculture.” Tickets are available on Resy, and start at $100 for the tasting, with tax, gratuity and adult beverages extra.

August 22: Sunrise Sessions at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Salt Lake City

Yes, you can absolutely sleep in and make a reservation for one of the most fabulous brunches in all the land at Bambara. But if you’re an early riser, take note of a chill new morning tradition bubbling up at the storied Kimpton Hotel Monaco: Sunrise Sessions. From 9 to 11 a.m., they’re serving up local coffee and beats on repeat by DJ Michellada to start your weekend off strong. Details here.

August 26: Caftail Party at Le Depot Brasserie, Park City

Park City’s second annual stylish end-of-summer celebration brings together women of all ages through fashion, friendship, live music, great food, cocktails and, most of all, support for Peace House. How often do you get to grab your besties, head to a prime Park City patio and day drink in caftans? Say less. Tickets for this afternoon affair at Le Depot Brasserie are $90 per person for food, entertainment and two drinks (plus fees). Can’t make the event? You can still donate to Peace House here.