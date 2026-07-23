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Where to Get Your Pie & Beer Fix in Utah 

Avrey EvansJuly 23, 2026

A cheeky stand-in to Pioneer Day, Pie & Beer Day is a well-revered local tradition within Salt Lake subcultures. As is tradition, bars, breweries and bakeries are offering plenty of specials to fill your belly on July 24th, along with a few special events to attend around the city.

Pie & Beer Events 

Pie and Root Beer Day at Millcreek Common 
Enjoy Millcreek Common’s Friday Farmer’s market on the plaza, joined by live music and food trucks from 9 to 9 p.m. To celebrate Pioneer Day, MC will be dishing out free Harmons pie, and root beer floats from Shasta Soda while supplies last. Stay for line dancing, music and corn hole competitions hosted by the Millcreek Community Council. 

Millcreek Commons
354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek 

Pie and Beer Day at Smith’s Ballpark 
Local bakers, brewers and pie lovers gather at the historic downtown Ballpark for a day of community fun and entertainment. This year’s event features a pie eating contest, celebrity kick ball tournament, kids zone, and guided yoga. A $10 ticket gets you a slice of pie and entry, upgrade to the $50 VIPP (very important pie pass) for five unique pie and beer pairings and a commemorative glass.

Smith’s Ballpark
77 W. 1300 South, SLC 

Breweries and Bars with Pie & Beer Specials 

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club 
Indulge in a Pie & Beer Day tradition with a slice of apple pie and ice cream for just $7. The Gateway club is also serving up pie shooters and $5 select drafts. Don’t forget to check out their latest pop up concept bar, My Tai, a 360 bar transformed into an immersive island escape.

6 N. Rio Grande St., SLC 

Chappell Brewing 
The South Salt Lake Nano Brewery is reprising its free, all-ages Pie & Beer Day party this year, this time bringing on Secret Pizza’s Sam Pew for killer slices, and Cuban sandwiches from La Cubana SLC. Of course, pie and local beer take center stage, as do live acts like Michael Louis and Silverbacks.

2285 S Main St., South Salt Lake 

Epic Pie & Beer Day
Celebrate Epic Brewing’s latest release, Cherry Pie Cream Ale, with a classic brewpub block party. Treats from local bakery Pie Fight will be availabe, alongside food trucks, live music, and all the local beer your heart desires.

Epic Brewing
825 S. State Street, SLC

Hopkins Brewing Co.
The Sugar House pub is partnering with Pies the Limit to offer three delicious flavors of pie for their July 24th celebrations: Blueberry Sour Cream, Chocolate Banana Cream, and Strawberry Rhubarb. Pair it with a cold one and commemorate the day by designing your own Pie & Beer day coaster.

1048 E. 2100 South, SLC

2Row Brewing
Specially brewed for the occasial, 2Row will debut the Pie-oneer Sour at their annual Pie & Beer day celebration on Friday. Sweet and savory pies will be available, and even more beer specials.

2Row Brewing
73 W. 7200 South, Midvale

Scion Cider
Visit this C9 favorite for house made gluten free pie bars—their cider experts will help the perfect pairing from their 200 strong library. Local drafts, cider ccktails, NA options, and boozy slushies round out the Friday celebration.
916 S. Jefferson St. West, SLC

Bakeries 

Enjoy grab-and-go pies from Utah’s many talented bakers 

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?

Avrey Evans

Avrey Evans

Avrey Evans is the Editor-in-Chief of Salt Lake Magazine. She has covered the people, culture and evolving dining scene that define Salt Lake City, with a particular appreciation for the stories—and cocktails—that bring the city to life.

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