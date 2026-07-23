Where to Get Your Pie & Beer Fix in Utah 

A cheeky stand-in to Pioneer Day, Pie & Beer Day is a well-revered local tradition within Salt Lake subcultures. As is tradition, bars, breweries and bakeries are offering plenty of specials to fill your belly on July 24th, along with a few special events to attend around the city.

Pie & Beer Events

Pie and Root Beer Day at Millcreek Common

Enjoy Millcreek Common’s Friday Farmer’s market on the plaza, joined by live music and food trucks from 9 to 9 p.m. To celebrate Pioneer Day, MC will be dishing out free Harmons pie, and root beer floats from Shasta Soda while supplies last. Stay for line dancing, music and corn hole competitions hosted by the Millcreek Community Council.

Millcreek Commons

354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek

Pie and Beer Day at Smith’s Ballpark

Local bakers, brewers and pie lovers gather at the historic downtown Ballpark for a day of community fun and entertainment. This year’s event features a pie eating contest, celebrity kick ball tournament, kids zone, and guided yoga. A $10 ticket gets you a slice of pie and entry, upgrade to the $50 VIPP (very important pie pass) for five unique pie and beer pairings and a commemorative glass.

Smith’s Ballpark

77 W. 1300 South, SLC

Breweries and Bars with Pie & Beer Specials

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Indulge in a Pie & Beer Day tradition with a slice of apple pie and ice cream for just $7. The Gateway club is also serving up pie shooters and $5 select drafts. Don’t forget to check out their latest pop up concept bar, My Tai, a 360 bar transformed into an immersive island escape.

6 N. Rio Grande St., SLC

Chappell Brewing

The South Salt Lake Nano Brewery is reprising its free, all-ages Pie & Beer Day party this year, this time bringing on Secret Pizza’s Sam Pew for killer slices, and Cuban sandwiches from La Cubana SLC. Of course, pie and local beer take center stage, as do live acts like Michael Louis and Silverbacks.

2285 S Main St., South Salt Lake

Epic Pie & Beer Day

Celebrate Epic Brewing’s latest release, Cherry Pie Cream Ale, with a classic brewpub block party. Treats from local bakery Pie Fight will be availabe, alongside food trucks, live music, and all the local beer your heart desires.

Epic Brewing

825 S. State Street, SLC

Hopkins Brewing Co.

The Sugar House pub is partnering with Pies the Limit to offer three delicious flavors of pie for their July 24th celebrations: Blueberry Sour Cream, Chocolate Banana Cream, and Strawberry Rhubarb. Pair it with a cold one and commemorate the day by designing your own Pie & Beer day coaster.

1048 E. 2100 South, SLC

2Row Brewing

Specially brewed for the occasial, 2Row will debut the Pie-oneer Sour at their annual Pie & Beer day celebration on Friday. Sweet and savory pies will be available, and even more beer specials.

2Row Brewing

73 W. 7200 South, Midvale

Scion Cider

Visit this C9 favorite for house made gluten free pie bars—their cider experts will help the perfect pairing from their 200 strong library. Local drafts, cider ccktails, NA options, and boozy slushies round out the Friday celebration.

916 S. Jefferson St. West, SLC

Bakeries

Enjoy grab-and-go pies from Utah’s many talented bakers

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