Top 12 bars and nightclubs in Salt Lake City

As part of Salt Lake magazine’s welcoming efforts for the hapless Golden State Warriors and their fans, who seem daunted on how to find fun in SLC, we offered stuff to do. But one thoughtful reader pointed out that the team might benefit from a guide to where to party with alcohol in our city.
Here’s a rule of thumb: Under a new state law, every place that serves copious adult beverages has to display a sign that even a Golden State fan can figure out:
With that out of the way, here’s a list of night clubs (and, for good measure, some fun bars). All are within walking distance of each other, so try them all.
Downtown night clubs
1. Sky SLC
In a 15,000 open-air nightclub SKY is not going to disappoint those looking for a great party. Attracting both locals of Salt Lake and those visiting if you are looking for big city nightlife this is the place to be.
2. Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge presents an uniquely intimate atmosphere to find both unsung heroes and well know artists. Featuring live music almost every night and a comfortable bar setting there is always something going on.
3. The Moose Lounge
This dance club is located in the heart of Salt Lake. The Moose Lounge presents talent all weekend and has gay night every Friday. Valet and VIP service is available as well.
4. Club Jam
Voted Salt Lake’s #1 gay bar for six years running. Full drink menu, karaoke on Sunday and Wednesday nights and dancing all the time, plus special events—check the calendar online. Closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Raucous Downtown Bars
1. Beer Bar
Bar-X’s next door neighbor is a serious beer- food emporium. The brainchild of TV star Ty Burrell with a menu by James Beard nominated chef Viet Pham, Beer Bar takes beer and food to a new level with the option to drink your choice of more than 140 brews or enjoy a reuben with locally made brats.
2. Under Current
This sibling of the adjoining seafood restaurant has the same industrial-chic atmosphere–hip but comfortable, congenial but not loud. Cocktails are the purview of noted local mixologist Amy Eldridge.
3. Cheers to You
If the name wasn’t hint enough, this is a classic neighborhood bar. Friendly bartenders deliver cheap beer. By the end of the night, they might even know your name.
4. Copper Common
Chef Ryan Lowder wanted a classic bar, instead he created a cutting-edge tavern complete with a full bar of artisan cocktails and top-notch food to match.
5. Whiskey Street
Before it was Main Street, this road was dubbed “Whiskey Street” because it was lined with bars. Anchored by a 42-foot long cherry wood bar backed with bottles and centered with a stand-up table, Whiskey Street serves food but is mainly a place to bend the elbow.
6. BTG Wine Bar
BTG, “By the Glass,” has craft cocktails and specialty beer, and you can order food from Caffe Molise, but the pieces des resistance are the more than 50 wines by the glass. Order a tasting portion or a full glass, and sample vintages you might not be inclined to buy by the bottle.
7. Bar-X
This drinker’s bar is devoted to cocktails and the guys who shake them prefer to be called “bartenders.” A classic survivor through the ups and downs of Utah liquor laws, this venerable beer bar was updated to become the leader of Salt Lake’s new cocktail movement, serving classic drinks and creative inventions behind the best electric sign in the city.
8. The Red Door
With an extensive drink list and a sleek, swanky atmosphere – The Red Door has no shortage of good vibes. It has been around for nearly a decade in Salt Lake City and they know how to keep the night going.