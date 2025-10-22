The Enchanted Halloween Party at Treehouse Museum

Costumed characters meet kids for Halloween at Treehouse Museum. Photo courtesy of Treehouse Museum

The Treehouse Museum, a non-profit children’s museum in Ogden, will celebrate Halloween by taking families on an adventure through its exhibits, ending in a stage performance, on Oct. 25.

Wes Whitby, the museum’s programs manager, explained that King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table will ask this year’s guests to go on a quest to find a dragon who has been causing mischief at the museum. Along the way, kids will meet storybook characters like Hansel and Gretel and Winnie the Pooh.

“We’ve been doing a version of this for 33 years here at Treehouse,” Whitby said. “It is one of Utah’s oldest non-scary Halloween activities for families.”

Photo courtesy of Treehouse Museum

Treehouse staff will take on the roles of the storybook characters, including superheroes, who will lead kids in a test of their super strength, and Cinderella, who will host a pumpkin walk.

“And we’re excited this year because the tortoise and the hare are having a rematch,” Whitby said. “We’ve got a relationship with Young Subaru, and their racetrack is going to be where the tortoise and the hare finally come together and see which one is really faster with help from the kids.”

The adventure ends with the kids hopefully learning a secret word to help Arthur and a special guest princess defeat the dragon causing the trouble. Then, a new story begins with a short play performed by professional acting group the Treehouse Troupe.

Whitby said the event is exclusive, with only 200 tickets for each session:

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 1–3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 4–6 p.m.

Kids tickets are $6 for non-members and $3 for members. Kids are welcome to wear their costumes. Adults get in free. Purchase tickets at treehousemuseum.org.

“The overarching story is something that our visitors are not only used to, but it’s one of the things that brings people to us — the fact that it’s all based on storybook characters that they love and recognize,” Whitby said.

