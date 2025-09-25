Take a Fall Day Getaway to Midway

Often called the state’s own slice of the Alps, Midway’s heritage and architecture nod to its 1800’s Swiss immigrant settlers. And with perfect fall temps and a color-bursting Timpanogus backdrop, it will get you in the mood for sweater weather. Photo by Kim Kowalis, courtesy of Go Heber Valley.

In Utah, sparkling fall weekends are the prize at the bottom of the cereal box, the last parking spot, the rare record hiding in a dusty thrift shop—fleeting and absolutely worth the chase. Early September still scorches, late October flirts with snow, and in between sits a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it season that begs to be devoured. Forget the inbox. Burn a sick day. Bomb a trail on your mountain bike, get lost in a canyon, or round up your people for a fall-fueled escape to Utah’s very own storybook village: Midway.

The Town that Gives Swiss Vibes

Often called the state’s own slice of the Alps, Midway’s heritage and architecture nod to its 1800’s Swiss immigrant settlers. And with perfect fall temps and a color-bursting Timpanogus backdrop, it will get you in the mood for sweater weather.

Our full-day in Midway

Stop 1: Cascade springs

We started the day off with an ode-to-nature, exploring the one-mile boardwalk past flowing springs, a cascading waterfall and a postcard-worthy pond, all to a chorus of gold and crimson mountain foliage. Within the Uinta Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the total loop felt manageable, and the drive around Deer Creek Reservoir to the entrance is a nature trail within itself. You’ll be writing poetry.

Stop 2: Midway Bakery

Everyone in town says the cinnamon rolls are a ‘must,’ so we obeyed. Gooey, moist and mounded with frosting: they were on point and…perfection. Glad we started the day with some exercise.

Stop 3 Ballerina Farm:

We had some followers and fans of influencer Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm, so we had to stop at her new storefront just off Midway’s Main Street. When a ballerina marries a handsome airline heir, then pulls up stakes in the big city for romantic-looking farmlife in Kamas, Utah, (with gorgeous kids, house and harvest in tow), who can resist? Not us. Her store did not disappoint. Fresh and adorably-packaged produce, meat, soaps, flowers all harvested from their nearby farm as well as sourced products from around the world kept the cash register dinging.

Photo courtesy of Folklore Bookshop

Stop 4: Books, Home Decor and Gift Stores, Oh my!

At the foot of the great Mount Timpanogous and backing the Wasatch range, Midway’s chalet-style homes, pitched roofs, flower boxes and alpine details keep things lively long after its annual Swiss Days festival each Labor Day. New shops along main street give European vibes, with the adorable Folklore Bookshop, The Flower Bar Co., Haven Haus Co., Fernweh, The Dainty Pear Co. and Beljar Home are all within walking distance. Plan on a couple hours of mid-morning shopping before heading to one of many lunch spots nearby.

Stop 5: Utah Crater

This 10,000 year old geothermal hot spring hidden inside a natural limestone dome is a warm 95 degrees year

round. It’s one of Utah’s most amazing natural wonders—which is saying a lot for a state that hosts five national parks. The crystal blue mineral water exudes cathedral-like quietude, and at 65 feet deep, it’s scuba paradise. I’ve never entertained scuba certification before, but the thought of training in a natural hot tub gave me pause. For this visit however, we snorkeled, paddleboarded, and zenned in the mineral waters, with intermittent lounging on the decks.

Photo courtesy of Go Heber Valley

Stop 6: Tour Ritual Chocolate Factory

OK, it’s not in Midway, it’s just down the road in Charleston, UT, but the two tiny towns share the Heber Valley, and let’s face it—they had us at ‘chocolate factory’. While we love a good Willy Wonka story, this isn’t quite a tour into the dark underbelly of candy creation. In fact, Ritual Chocolate’s bean-to-bar process is not only on the up-and-up, it’s the source of celebration. The guide walked us through the process from harvesting cacao beans to the creation of single-origin dark chocolate bars and drinking chocolates (think Madagascar, Ecuador, Peru), helping us identify fruity, nutty or woody tasting notes. If you’re short on time, skip the tour and order the taste flight drinking chocolate at the cafe.

A Day on the Farm

For a family-themed daytrip, sub the Ritual Chocolate Tour for a daily farm tour with a hayride to the milking barn at Heber Valley Milk & Artisan Cheese. If shopping along Main Street isn’t your family’s jam, take a ride on the ‘Heber Creeper,’ (Heber Valley Railroad), offering scenic canyon and lake tours as well as themed trips for different holidays, seasons and events.

