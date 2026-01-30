Ski Like a Girl Tour Hits Utah’s Slopes — and Brings the Party Along

Stickers and patches designed by Kimmie Gear, owner and founder of Ski Like a Girl. Photo courtesy Kimmie Geer.

If you’ve been skiing in recent years, bright pastel beanies, stickers or sweatshirts reading “Ski Like a Girl” may have caught your eye. The brand started in 2018, when founder Kimmie Geer was designing shirts for a private label in Bozeman, Montana and set out to make something that locals and tourists could both wear. Since then, it’s grown into a clothing brand that empowers and connects female-identifying skiers.

Now, the brand is on the road, visiting mountain destinations across the west through pop-up events, including two right here in Utah—Snowbird on Jan. 31 and Brighton on Feb. 7. They’re not just bringing merch from their online store—they’re also bringing a passion for the community surrounding skiing and a desire to invite more women and girls into the sport. “At Snowbird, we’ll have a DJ playing for a few hours to make it more of a ‘just come hang out’ vibe,” Geer said. “It’s not transactional, I want it to inspire people to meet other people or bring their girl friends.” The events are free to attend, but you’ll need to buy a lift ticket to ski.

Photo courtesy Kimmie Geer. Kimmie Geer poses in the Ski Like a Girl tour trailer. Photo courtesy Kimmie Geer.

Ski Like a Girl Tour Partners with Other Organizations

Ski Like a Girl is also partnering with other organizations. SheJumps and Girl Get After It will be at the Utah events—the latter will be hosting a get-together on the slopes. Both groups are focused on providing women and girls access to the outdoors.

Geer said she learned to ski as an adult and at first, it was hard to find a community. “I was learning from guys and it wasn’t until a few years later that I started skiing with girls and [realized] ‘Oh, this is fun and it’s not as intimidating.’ We can take breaks and we can giggle or put glitter on our faces.” She hopes that the events help others find the sense of belonging that she has. “I feel like skiing with girls was really when I started to feel like I had fun skiing,” Geer added.

To further the goal, Geer said 5% of the sales from the Snowbird event will go to SheJumps. The tour is set to benefit other groups, too, like Women of Winter and Women of Patrol, organizations that also work to empower women in snowsports. “As the tour goes on, I’m just hoping to kind of bring more different brands into it as well,” Geer said.

Following the tour, which stops at several locations throughout the western U.S., Geer hopes to continue expanding the brand.

