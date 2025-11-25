Photo by Scott Markewitz.

Although the graphics associated with Snowbird’s new ad campaign, “Give me the Bird” depart from the brand’s traditional, minimalistic appearance, it’s arguably the resort’s most fitting campaign yet.

Skiing at Snowbird for the first time can be daunting if you aren’t used to big mountain riding. The terrain is generally steeper than many of Utah’s other resorts and demands a different level of attention. With patience, however, it’s exhilarating. Advanced skiers will relish the opportunity to venture onto the Cirque Traverse—a high-elevation ridgeline that provides access to advanced terrain. Those who are less skilled, but still daring will also find enjoyment at the resort, which has the most vertical drop in the state at 3,240 feet from summit to base.

According to the team behind the “Give me the Bird” campaign—Kelsey James, Otto Solberg, Ciara Hill and Jake Marquardt — it’s deeply rooted in the resort’s reputation for steep terrain and deep powder.

“We know that this terrain is challenging,” Kelsey James, Snowbird’s assistant Director of Marketing said. “We just have a different kind of skier and rider. Everything about this mountain kind of pushes you to your limits.”

The team said amplifying Snowbird’s culture was the top priority when designing this campaign. They hope the slogan, “give me the bird” becomes a rallying cry of sorts—something people can share in social media posts or holler before they drop into an untracked chute..

“Give Me the Bird is not just a tagline, but it’s something that people can speak to themselves when they’re here,” Communications & Social Media Specialist Jake Marquardt said. “We’re really hoping [the campaign] translates into the community we’ve created here.”

Using Graphic Design to Embody Snowbird’s Spirit

“When we first started with “Give me the Bird,” we just had it kind of written in our standard Helvetica font,” Ciarra Hill,the resort’s senior brand manager and graphic designer said.

Usually, Snowbird uses Helvetica — a font known for its simple, neutral tone. This time around, though, it wasn’t working.

Photo courtesy Snowbird.

“Looking at it just didn’t really feel like it was speaking to our audience the way that we wanted it to,” Hill added. “Our audience is a different type of person that comes up here. Everyone’s really hardcore.”

That’s when they begin looking toward other, more louder and assertive styles. Otto Solberg, Snowbird’s brand and content specialist, said grunge was a major inspiration.

Often associated with the rock music of the late 1980s and early 1990s, grunge is known for being unapologetically loud, similar to the resort’s unrelenting steepness. The font Snowbird’s team settled on matches it well, as it looks like someone quickly wrote messages out with permanent marker, a fan sign you may take to a concert.

“I think it really just connects to people because of that imperfection,” Solberg said. “We really have this connected group of people and we want this [to be a] rallying cry.”

Snowbird plans to open for the winter 2025-26 season in the first week of December, conditions permitting.

Feel Snowbird’s Essence with Staple Terrain

Snowbird’s terrain map is broken into three distinct sections: Peruvian Gulch, Gad Valley and Mineral Basin. Whether you’re looking to cruise groomers all day or rip through chutes, you’re sure to encounter terrain to hypnotize you into that “Give me the Bird” mentality.

Photo by Scott Markewitz.

Accessible via the Aerial Tram (which treats you to stunning views on the way to Hidden Peak), Little Cloud Express lift or Peruvian Tunnel, which is North America’s only ski and snowboard accessible subterranean tunnel. Those looking to experience signature terrain should head into Mineral Basin earlier in the day, since that’s when it gets the most sunlight. The wide-open bowl offers a unique, plentiful skiing and riding experience. While you’re there, make sure to challenge yourself on the area’s signature steeps and explore challenging off-piste terrain.

Return to the top of Hidden Peak for lunch at The Summit for classic resort food before riding back down along Cirque Traverse. Then, spend the afternoon on the front side of the resort. Snow is often firmer than in Mineral Basin because it’s largely out of the sun in the morning.

If you’ve got a love for tree skiing or mogul fields, you’ll relish the opportunity to explore Gad Valley, which is off the south side of Cirque Traverse. Advanced skiers should definitely make time for Gad Chutes and Tiger Tail, especially if you’re seeking powder.

Ready for the most vertical drop possible? Head over to Peruvian Gulch, where you’ll find enormous descents off the north side of Cirque Traverse. Great Scott and Silver Fox are sure to please adrenaline junkies.

Beginner and intermediate skiers will also find plenty of terrain in Gad Valley and Peruvian Gulch.

