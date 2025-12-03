Where to Take Photos with Santa in Utah

Snap a photo with Santa at Cabela's Winter Wonderland. Photo courtesy of Cabela's.

Grab your camera and dust off those holiday threads, Santa is coming to town. Whether you’re looking to capture that cheesy holiday card or just need to convince little Sally to be good for a few more weeks, snapping photos with Santa is a must-do seasonal activity. Find the big man himself at the following events, festivals and pop-ups around Utah.

Date-Specific Santa Appearances

Just ahead of his busiest night of the year, Santa will stop at Park City’s Town Lift on Saturday, December 20. After his ride down the lift at 6 p.m., the kids can wish him well on his journey ’round the globe. Photo opportunities will be available. Guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies, cocoa and live music.

For the 21+ Santa seekers, the annual Park City Santa Pub Crawl is happening on Saturday, December 6 at 6 p.m., starting at Butcher’s Chop House. There will be plenty of boozed-up Santas to ask for a photo.

Christkindlemarket at This is The Place Heritage Park.

Utah’s annual German Christmas Market returns to This is the Place Heritage Park with vendor booths, seasonal treats and plenty of activities for the whole family. Kids can meet and take photos with St. Nick throughout the festival, taking place December 3-6. Find the entire schedule on the Christkindlmarkt website.

The 54th annual Festival of Trees will take place at the Mountain America Expo Center on December 2-6. The event supports Primary Children’s Hospital with a silent auction, holiday vendors and plenty of opportunities to snap a pic with Father Christmas in Santa Land.

Taking over Ogden Union Station on December 5 and 6, the Holiday Market features over 140 local artisans, crafters, performers and more. Be sure to say hello to Santa for a quick chat and free photo as you tackle holiday shopping.

Utah Santa Sightings All Season Long

From November 21 to December 21, Santa will be at City Creek. Choose from a variety of packages that include digital downloads, holiday postcards and 4×6 prints. They’ll even host two pet photo days on December 4 and 8, so take Fido to the mall to get in on the holiday cheer.

Downtown Ogden lights up for the holiday season from November 25th all the way through the New Year with adorable cottage installations, magnificent holiday displays and all the twinkling lights. Of course, no Christmas village is complete without the Big Man himself. Santa visits the village Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday 5-9 p.m. starting on November 30th. Meet-and-greets are free as well as photos, but prepare to stand in line as you wait to find out if you are naughty or nice!

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary. Photo courtesy of Tracy Aviary.

Immerse yourself in holiday spirit at Tracy Aviary’s annual Light Walk. The eight acres of dazzling light displays also include life-size gingerbread houses, holiday beverages, interactive light shows and a chance to meet Santa. Lightwalk is available on select weekends and also hosts special events throughout the season. Check their website for more details.

Santa made his grand appearance this season in a motorcycle parade in late November, and now he’s in Sugarhouse on Weekdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join the holiday tradition with your little ones, fur babies, or friends!

Lehi’s shopping center is all dressed up for the holidays with a gingerbread village, Utah’s tallest Christmas tree, and visits with Santa. The holiday hero will be available for photo opportunities daily through December 24th. See the full schedule here.

Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s. Photo courtesy of Cabela.

Outdoor retailer Cabela’s is offering free studio-quality 4×6 photos with Santa everyday through Tuesday, December 24th. Every Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops location has been decked out in its holiday best with cozy cabins, snowy backdrops, elves and festive decorations. Along with daily photos with Santa, Cabela’s hosts weekday giveaways, where the kids can get festive art projects to take home.

Take the kids to Wheeler Farm to enjoy a $3 wagon ride and holiday light displays, and make sure to stop by the Farmhouse Porch to greet Santa. Visiting St. Nick is free and there will be plenty of on-site elves to help with photos. This event happens on Fridays from 5-7 p.m.

The zoo’s beloved holiday walk-through event runs on select nights through the holiday season, featuring brilliant animal-themed light displays, yummy s’mores, and a chance to meet Santa at the High Desert Oasis lodge.

