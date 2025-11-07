Salt Lake Magazine’s November/December Social Pages

Domanic Jacketta, Andy Knoblock, Maeve Barnum, Hunter Wright, Matt Grodhaus

The 17th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons

Aug. 8-10, 2025 • Utah State Fairpark | Photos by John Barkiple, Ashley Christenson,

Carly Duke and Dominic Jordon

The 17th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons is Utah’s largest local-centric celebration of art, music, science and technology. Featuring more than 500 local artisans, vintage vendors, foodies, youth entrepreneurs, performers and STEM exhibitors, the DIY Festival showcases the best of Utah’s creative community. Hosted each August at the Utah State Fairpark, it’s the ultimate celebration of all things handmade in Utah.

Hondo Booth, Esmé Booth Camille Nugent, Tobias Ledbetter Acadia Herbst

One Burton Grand Opening

June 11, 2025 • South Salt Lake | Photo courtesy Red Head Marketing

New York City and Salt Lake City developer Abstract Development hosted the Grand Opening of One Burton—a visionary, mixed-use development in South Salt Lake’s new Downtown District—on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. More than just a place to live, One Burton was designed to attract residents drawn to creativity, design, and community. It adds to South Salt Lake’s artistic spirit with art at every turn. Inside, a private gallery anchors the experience, while outside, a four-panel butterfly mural by renowned French artist Mantra connects Main Street to the rear facade, celebrating native Utah species and elevating the neighborhood’s public art.

Leadership Teams & Project Teams from ABSTRACT Development Group, Jacobsen Construction & Architectural Nexus

Eat Drink SLC

Sept. 10 & 11, 2025 • Tracy Aviary, SLC | Photos by Austen Diamond Photo + Film @austendiamondphoto



Now in its 11th year, Eat Drink SLC welcomed more than 800 guests for two nights in September at the Tracy Aviary. Thirty-six food and drink vendors provided the menu for patrons to nibble, nosh, sip and swirl the evening away while enjoying live music. The event also raised $55,000 for three local nonprofits: New Roots, Tracy Aviary and SB Dance. For more information, visit eatdrinkslc.com.

Ed Cable Provisions Executive Chef Tyler Stokes

