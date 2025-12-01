Over at the Gateway, Flanker’s Christmas Parlor is open for the season inside their backroom speakeasy called the Hidden Boot Saloon

Whichever way you shake it, Utah’s beverage industry is a tedious one. Emerging bars grapple with DABS (which may have dropped the ‘C’ but not the stymying control) to secure licensing, and tenured watering holes shutter when faced with the crushing financial reality that is owning a business in 2025. There’s also a pool of talented mixologists in this town who host monthly pop-ups or collaborative endeavors, always offering up something new to sip and savor. From newcomers, hard goodbye and exciting updates—here’s the news being shared across bar tops and fernet shots across Salt Lake City.

Booze Bulletin

White Horse Announces an Early 2026 reopening

Main Street suffered great losses this summer after a fire swept through several businesses on August 12th. Los Tapatios, Whiskey Street, London Belle, White Horse and Eva’s were all impacted, and four were deemed complete losses. The community rallied to support displaced workers and healing business owners, raising nearly $500,000 for the Downtown Alliance’s Main Street Employee Assistance Fund. Salt Lakers may get to return to one beloved establishment in the next few months. In an interview with Gastronomic SLC, Bourbon Group’s Matt Crandall praised the White Horse team’s quick progress to rebuild, and teased an opening date of January (if all goes well). As for Whiskey Street, the Bourbon Group’s Irish pub remains a husk of its former self, although Matt floated the concept of a rooftop bar in their future redesign.

Neighbors Breaks onto the 9th Central Scene

On 900 South’s Milk Block, Neighbors is a stylish bar owned by industry veterans Chase Worthen (co-owner of the Pearl) and Danielle Petek. As its namesake suggests, it’s a casual spot where industry folk and remote workers mingle, and the sizable interior and patio have plenty of seating to offer. The drink menu is a collection of draft beer faves, classic cocktail riffs and the usual spirit suspect. Don’t miss out on the food, which reads like a Taiwanese street market menu with items like fried peanuts and anchovies, pork and shrimp wantons, peanut caesar salad and cheese steak.

430 E. 900 South, SLC @slc.neighbors

Neighbors is a new bar on 9th South

Christmas Pop-ups are Here

Cheers, chug and be merry damnit! Following Thanksgiving, there are several bars that have gone all out to wrap their spaces in baubles, tinsel and whimsy. Varley SLC has partnered with Miracle Bar to once again transform into a winter wonderland, complete with special guest DJs on the weekend and festive glassware that will lure even the grinchiest of imbibers to sneak a pic. Over at the Gateway, Flanker’s Christmas Parlor is open for the season inside their backroom speakeasy called the Hidden Boot Saloon. Wild West meets Santa’s workshop at this pop-up, and there’s much merriment to be had with their Christmas movie themed cocktails and sports entertainment. And finally, the rapscallion duo behind Seasons Drinking have taken up residents at Woodbine’s Drift Lounge for their annual Christmas pop-up. Expect tiki-forward tipple and fun loving debauchery.

Varley | 55 W. 100 South, SLC @varleyslc

Flanker | 6 N. Rio Grande St., SLC @flankerslc

Drift Lounge | 545 W. 700 South, SLC @seasonsdrinking

Varley x Miracle Bar. Photo courtesy of Varley.

New-ish Bars

I wanted to give a quick mention to some not-so-newcommers. Add them to your next bar crawl when you’re sick of hitting the same old dives.

Repeal

From the folks behind Prohibition, Repeal has filled the former Bourbon House space in the Walker Center. The speakeasy-style bar specializes in live jazz, small plate and craft cocktails.

19 E. 200 South, SLC. @repealutah

Mother

A coffee shop by day, and buzzing bar by night, Mother is doing things a little differently. The owners have completely transformed the space (formerly Alibi), and the bar gets pretty packed on the weekend when live DJs set up their decks in the middle of the floor. Also, the first 21+ coffee shop? BRB, on my way with my laptop.

369 S Main St., SLC @houseof.mother

The Crown Bar at Evo Hotel

Evo Hotel is not a regular hotel. It’s a cool hotel. Complete with an indoor skatepark, climbing gym, grind-friendly architecture and now, a rooftop bar. The third-floor Crown Bar is a relaxed spot to wind down with cocktails and fireplace chatter.

660 S. 400 West, SLC. @evo_hotel

Kiitos Sugar House

As one of the most well-regarded craft breweries in the state, a new offshoot from Kiitos is a welcome addition. The casual neighborhood joint pours a rotating selection from their own portfolio, and inside you’ll spot eclectic nods to the building’s storied history—antique sewing machines and a brass chandelier included.

1535 S. 1100 East, SLC @kiitosbrewing

In Memoriam

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In November, we said farewell to two longstanding bars.

Undercurrent—Closed Nov. 8

The seafood-forward bar seemed to lose its footing following staffing changes over the last year, although they gave nothing away in their farewell Instagram post on Oct. 26. Both Undercurrent and Current are no longer.

Back Door—Closed Oct. 21

Laziz broke the news about closing their second location on 200 S, along with their cocktail lounge Back Door, citing unsustainable food costs, traffic woes and financial hardships. Their flagship location on 912 S. Jefferson St., is still open.

COMING SOON

There are a few changes on the horizon for Utah drinkers, DABS sure does love to keep us on our toes don’t they. Coming in January 2026, H.B. 437 mandates a 100% ID check for all alcohol sales, regardless of age. A majority of local establishments have already implemented this standard, but expect a crack down in restaurants and hotels. And, more confusingly, individuals with DUIs or otherwise restricted from alcohol purchase will surrender their license to the DMV in exchange for interdicted person identifiers. It’s unclear how DABS will provide training on how to verify out-of-state restrictions, which scanners will be used to identify these IDS, and how to address interdicted individuals who are using a passport.

SIPS of the month

As Salt Lake magazine’s After Dark editor, I consider myself somewhat of a cocktail scout. Here’s some of my favorite drinks from the month of November.

Extra Dirty Martini at the Foundry Grill at Sundance

I have an admittedly annoying martini order; extra dirty bruised vodka martini, in and out, with as many olives as you’ll legally give me. Some say it’s more of a fixation with brine than with the cocktail itself—I tell them to mind their own business. The kind folks at The Foundry mixed mixed me up a fabulously dirty martini during a recent visit.

8841 N. Alpile Lp. Rd., Sundance @sundanceresort

Fireside Dirty Martini at Sundance The Dolce Vita pairs wonderfully with nigiri served during Post Office Place’s Omakase nights.

Dolce Vita at Post Office Place

I’ve been on somewhat of an Italicus kick lately, which is an Italian spirit made with Bergamot. So when this stirred and boozy cocktail combined Italicus, Nigori and Vodka with a housemade limoncello, it tickled my fancy. The menu has shifted to their winter offerings now, but the Dolce Vita deserved a spot on my best sips list.

16 W. Market St., SLC @pop_slc

Ca Phe at the Pearl

Brunch at The Pearl is one of my absolute favorites for three things: the spam bowl, ube pancakes and the Ca Phe. The coffee based cocktail gains depth from Averna amaro, and a nuttiness from coconut and pandan. 10/10.

917 S. 200 West, SLC @thepearlslc

20 Wines from Veneto

Veneto recently held an unprecedented wine dinner featuring 20 dishes and 20 wines, all representing the 20 regions of Italy. The ambitious endeavor was executed in perfection, and I adored the brief lessons offered by Marco with each course. Check out their wine classes if you are interested in expanding your vino comprehension.

370 E. 900 South, SLC @venetoslc

Veneto’s 20 Region Wine Dinner in late November

