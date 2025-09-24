Pumpkin Patches and Family-Friendly Fall Activities in Utah 

The gourd enthusiasts of Utah want every kid to experience the joy of choosing, cutting and hauling around their own pumpkin. Photo by Aleksei Potov | Adobe Stock

It’s officially fall in Utah. Make the most of the fleeting season with U-pick pumpkin patches, Halloween displays, corn mazes and more!

Pumpkin Patches

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park

More of a Halloween attraction than a traditional pumpkin patch, Kuwahara’s is the perfect family fall outing. Guests can choose their own pre-picked pumpkin while exploring the 31 on-site attractions, including corn mazes, Halloween Mainstreet, obstacle courses and more. Throughout October, Kuwara’s Thriller Park is also hosting four themed weekends of Halloween fun, check their website for the full schedule

12153 S. 700 West, Draper | Open every day at 10 a.m.

Mabey Farms

If you’re craving that classic family-owned farm setting, Mabey Farms in South Jordan has you covered. Spanning over 16 acres, the pumpkin patch boasts 45 varieties all grown on-site. There’s also plenty of photo booths across the farm for an obligatory family photo shoot.

10090 S 1000 West, South Jordan | Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cross E Ranch

The gourd enthusiasts at Cross E Ranch want every kid to experience the joy of choosing, cutting and hauling around their own pumpkin. One of the only U-pick options in the state, Grandpa’s Pumpkin Patch is ornamented with hundreds of pumpkins sold by the pound. The ranch is also hosting its annual Fall Festival, comprising a corn maze, pig racing, an adventure farm and more.

3500 N 2200 West, SLC | See full festival and pumpkin patch hours at crosseranch.com

Black Island Farms

Pumpkin picking and hay rides—how could a fall day get any more perfect? Black Island Farms offers several Halloween attractions, including an eight-acre corn maze, zombie laser tag, and a pumpkin patch accessed by a tractor-pulled hayride. Each hayride ticket comes with one pumpkin picked straight from the vine.

2075 S 4000 West, Syracuse | Find all hours at blackislandfarms.com

Rowley’s Red Barn

Now through October 30th Rowley’s Red Barn is hosting the Fall Festival, featuring apple cider donuts, wagon rides, corn mazes and more. The ranch fills every inch of its sweeping grounds with something fun, including a wagon ride through its pumpkin patch.

901 S 300 West, Santaquin | Open Monday–Friday 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wheeler Historic Farm

Explore Wheeler Farm’s free admission pumpkin patch during their Pumpkin Days (9/26–10/31). Keep the fall fun going with even more activities like a corn pit, duck race, cow rides and more.

6351 S 900 East, Murray | See all hours on their website.

More Family-Friendly Fall Events

North Logan Pumpkin Walk

Oct. 16–21, 2025

A beloved Cache Valley tradition for more than 40 years, this free community event features hundreds of intricately carved and glowing pumpkins, along with giant imaginative displays made from various gourds and vegetables.

American West Heritage Center’s Fall Harvest Festival

Oct. 10–11, 2025

Bring in the harvest the old-fashioned way with cider pressing, corn shelling, candle making, threshing with antique tractors, a corn maze, wagon wides, pony rides and more.

Cornbelly’s

Now through Nov. 1, 2025

A full-on Halloween extravaganza, Corbelly’s has two locations in Lehi and Spanish Fork, each bursting with haunted scenes, pumpkin sculptures and Halloween lights. For thrillseekers, Insanity Point is an all-new terrifying corn maze with 23 spooky scenes, hayrides, campfires and more.

Gardner Village WitchFest

Sept. 19–Oct. 31, 2025

The whimsical Gardner Village transforms into a Halloween haven of witch displays, seasonal boutique shopping, scavenger hunts and more. Visit on select nights for dinner theatre, escape rooms and magic shows.

Halloween Lift Rides at Sundance Resort

Oct. 16–31, 2025

Enjoy Halloween displays and lights from the comfort of the Outlaw Express Lift at Sundance Resort. The 30-45 minute ride also comes with hot chocolate, seasonal treats and a cozy blanket.

Frightmares at Lagoon

Now through Nov. 2, 2025

Utah’s only amusement park gets a spooky makeover for the fall season. Get all your thrills at Lagoon’s staple rides and games, along with over nine haunted attractions ranging from scaredy-cat-friendly to enter-if-you-dare.



