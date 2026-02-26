Noir Rose co-founders Rubi K. Rose and T. Lou Rose. Photo courtesy Noir Rose Productions.

Noir Rose Productions will make history in Utah’s burlesque scene this Saturday when they debut Black in Bloom. The organization is the state’s first all-Black queer-led production company.

The experience features 12 local performers, including Noir Rose co-founders Rubi K. Rose and T. Lou Rose. They said they met as performers, dancers, artists and educators, and later founded Noir Rose as best friends and partners. At the forefront of their efforts are community care and performer autonomy.

“People can expect to be immersed and entertained – a room filled with joy, softness, power and pride and a cast of dynamic Black performers owning their narrative,” Rubi K. said. The production company’s range of talented performers includes debut artists like Treazure and Black Lucious to locals with decades of experience, including Kay Bye and Tiara Tease—12 of these people, including Rubi K. and T. Lou, will perform at the upcoming show.

Utah Burlesque Show to Make History

According to Rubi K., Black in Bloom is more than just a burlesque show—it’s a history-making event centered exclusively on Black creators, performers and producers.

“Burlesque has deep roots in Black performance history, yet Black artists have often been excluded, erased, or underrepresented in performance shows and spaces,” Rubi added. “Doing this means Black artists are centered and not tokenized. It means labor, visibility and profit circulate within the community. It means stories are told authentically without dilution. It means making history.”

Before the ticketed event at The Beehive, a free pop-up market celebrating Black local artists will run from 5-9 p.m. Attendees can sip mocktails while perusing handmade works, including art, fragrances, clothing, skincare, hair care, accessories, and other goods. Doors for the main event open at 8 p.m. and this show is 18+. Click here for tickets.

This article was written by University of Utah student journalist Elizabeth Griffee. It is jointly published by Salt Lake magazine and Amplify Utah to elevate perspectives in local media through emerging journalism.