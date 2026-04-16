Don’t Miss These Five Salt Lake City Photo Ops

Point of View by Aaron T. Stephan features 150 road signs. Photo by Lexi Lilly.

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts recently got a new addition: Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture. The iconic statue, painted red on the outside and blue inside, has iterations worldwide. However, for Salt Lake City, it represents an ever-expanding art and culture scene.

Though this new addition is big news, public art is not new to SLC. It really took off in 1984 when the city established the Percent for Art ordinance, which allocates a certain percentage of city project funds to commission artists to create site-specific work.

Now the city boasts more than 266 murals, based on a Google Map created by local Bryant Heath. The map contains all the murals in the SLC area. Heath set a goal to run all the city’s streets, which he accomplished in 2020. Along the way, he noticed the vast number of murals and began documenting them on the map. This project became a “family affair” according to an article by Austin Facer. Heath was able to spend time with his daughter while searching for murals.

“Public art is really important because it brings community together,” said Amy Childress, the public art program coordinator for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

It’s also an identifying landmark for a neighborhood that people can be proud of. Childress said that one big example of this is the “Out of the Blue” mural, or the 9th and 9th whale. This whale is very well known, and she said it really put public art on the map for many people in SLC.

The new LOVE sculpture and the whale are must-sees; however, there are many spots in SLC with photo-worthy public art. Here are five of them.

No. 1: Point of View – by Aaron T. Stephan

Stephan created this art installation in 2016; it features 150 road signs that say varying messages. The main message, “You Are Here,” is painted red along with a red bench where onlookers can sit. It’s very recognizable from a distance, but upon a closer look, viewers can read each sign, creating a more intimate experience. It’s located in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

No. 2: Utah! – by Evan Jed Memmott

Memmott painted this mural in 2018, which was commissioned as part of the Granary District Mural Grant Program. They wanted something that the community could connect with, and it features beehive symbolism, funky oranges and blues and “this is the place” depicted on the wall. It’s located outside of the well-known local music venue Kilby Court.

No. 3: Kosmo and Hoodah – by Garth Franklin

Kosmo the Kosmoceratops is a 20-foot-tall steel art installation fashioned after a dinosaur species found only in Utah. Hoodah is a 15-foot-tall wooden troll. Franklin first made a small troll in his workshop, which he then wanted to make as big as he could. This turned into Hoodah. Franklin was asked to make another art installation in 2025, and he made Kosmo. Both are located in the Granary District.

No. 4: Gilgal Sculpture Garden – by Thomas Batters by Child Jr. and Maurice Brooks

This art garden features many sculptures and rock formations revolving around Child’s deep religious beliefs. One that is more well-known is the Sphinx, which features Joseph Smith’s face on a sphinx’s body. Even if visitors do not agree with him, Child wanted to arouse people’s thinking and curiosity.

No. 5: Glendale Gathering Blocks – by Chuck Landvatter, Jared Steffensen, and J. Dayton Crites

This art installation features many colored blocks designed to be a part of the space. There are also murals of local Glendale residents painted on some of the walls and fences. These sculptures are created for a place, instead of just being about a place, to bring people together. The art is located at the Glendale Regional Park.

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