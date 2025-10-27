New Additions to the Salt Lake City Airport

Officially open to the members today, the all-new Delta Sky Club is 34,000 sq. feet of pure elegance. Photo courtesy of Delta Sky Club.

The SLC airport has been teasing the final phase of its B concourse build-out for some time, and the wait is almost over. In 2024, travelers were awed by the river tunnel connecting the two terminals—a 1,000-foot-long installation by Gordon Huether featuring wave-like panels overhead, blue ambient lighting, and convenient moving sidewalks. Now, the travel hub is about to introduce a new extension to the B gate terminal, complete with additional full-service restaurants, grab-and-go concessions and two swanky lounges.

Officially open to the members today, the all-new Delta Sky Club is 34,000 sq. feet of pure elegance. The Delta team worked with HOK architects (the designers behind the SLC airport architecture) to bring pieces of Utah’s natural landscape indoors. Warm hues and natural textures bring an air of comfort to the sweeping lounge, and a variety of unique light fixtures provide an atmospheric glow throughout the space. Separated into several distinct areas, highlights of the lounge include a panoramic fireplace circle, a sexy backlit bar and a novel room that Delta leadership are calling “the digital immersion room.” Located on the quiet side of the Sky Club, the immersion area features hyperrealistic visions of Utah landscapes displayed on several floor-to-ceiling LED panels. Combined with comfortably wide chairs, private work stations and natural soundscapes, it’s a surefire way to calm the frayed nerves of weary travelers.

Apart from the Sky Club’s attention to functional and appealing design, the exclusive lounge also draws inspiration from the local community and culture. Throughout the lounge, guests can admire artwork from Utah artists, including two clever paintings of matchbooks featuring iconic Beehive businesses—Red Iguana, This is the Place, Cotton Bottom and Alta included. At the dual beverage stations, visitors can get their fix of ready-to-serve lattes, infused water or blend in with the locals at the dirty soda bar. However visitors choose to enjoy the Sky Club, Delta team members promise a comfortable experience with a high priority on hospitality.

The new B-gate Sky Club is the second-largest in Delta’s system, and signals a bold new chapter for Salt Lake’s travel industry. Stop in the next time you’re catching a flight.

More Additions to the SLC Airport Concourse B Extension

Along with 16 new gates, Phase 4 of Concourse B will add 20,723 sq. ft., 12 retail spaces and five concession operators. Final finishes to the extension will be complete in 2026, though there are still plenty of new restaurants opening this October.

American Express Centurion Lounge

AMEX Card Members will be treated to a luxe lounge space, opening on Tuesday, October 28. More details on this two-story sanctuary to come.

Sunday’s Best

The brunch lovers at Sunday’s Best have two locations in the city, and now you can get their iconic monkey bread and a pre-flight mimosa in the B concourse.

Monarca

Coming in 2026, the airport Monarca will be the Mexican restaurant’s second venture under the same moniker.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger

The burger chain is known for its shoestring fries, secret fry sauce and retro diner vibes.



Moochie’s

This lunchtime hero serves up delectably greasy cheesesteaks, meatball subs and eggplant parm—just ask Mr. Fieri. The airport location is slated to open in 2026.

Swig

Grab yourself a 44 oz dirty Texas Tab, you know you want it.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The bagel shop will sling freshly-baked asiago and everything bagels when they open during the final phase in 2026.

Moab Brewery

A taste of Southern Utah can soon be found in the B Concourse when Moab Brewery begins pouring next year.

Aubergine Kitchen

Best known for their protein bowls, healthy breakfast options and fresh smoothies, grease-averse travelers can grab a tasty bite at Aubergine Kitchen—opening tomorrow, October 28.

Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen & Bar

Bambuza serves up authentic Vietnamese cuisine and traditional family recipes, because who doesn’t love a warming pre-flight pho?

