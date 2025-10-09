A Mountain-Modern Sanctuary in Heber

Call it a sequel, of sorts. After crafting a desert retreat steeped in midcentury-modern swagger, designer Gregg Hodson helped the same homeowners write a new chapter—this time in the mountains of Heber, Utah. Trading the sunbaked terrain of Ivins for the rugged beauty of the Red Ledges community, Hodson faced a familiar challenge: channel classic Mad Men-era style in a landscape dominated by rustic charm and log cabin vernacular.
“Midcentury design emphasizes clean, simple lines and minimal ornamentation, which complements the natural terrain and unpretentious aesthetic of a mountain home,” says Hodson. With that in mind, he transformed the Club Cabin residence—originally designed by Kevin Price and built by Jonathan Adams—into a mountain-modern sanctuary that defies cliché.
For this empty-nesting couple, Red Ledges offered the perfect balance of serenity and proximity to family. Seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle, they embraced a design rooted in contrast and clarity. Hodson lowered the soaring great room ceiling to create intimacy and added a bunkroom and playroom above. He detailed hallway ceilings to prevent tunnel-like volumes and expanded window sizes to usher in more light and sweeping Wasatch views.
Echoes of the clients’ desert home appear throughout. In the kitchen, a wood-clad beam ceiling nods to the Ivins retreat. Straight-lined white oak warms the floors, beams and cabinetry—each subtly varied in tone to avoid uniformity. The palette contrasts near-white walls with dark elements: a Neolith fireplace, black hardware and charcoal stone-look tile.
A curated collection of midcentury classics—including a Saarinen table, Nelson Bubble Pendants and Eames stools—grounds the home in timeless sophistication. “This furniture mirrors today’s lifestyle—straightforward, clean and refined,” Hodson says. The result? A sleek yet soulful retreat, attuned to its alpine setting and the people who call it home.
