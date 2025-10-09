A Mountain-Modern Sanctuary in Heber

Set in Heber's Red Ledges community, this modern mountain retreat blends seamlessly into its rugged surroundings. A spacious back deck takes in sweeping views of cedar-studded hills, Mt. Timpanogos and the Wasatch range. Photo by Scot Zimmerman

Call it a sequel, of sorts. After crafting a desert retreat steeped in midcentury-modern swagger, designer Gregg Hodson helped the same homeowners write a new chapter—this time in the mountains of Heber, Utah. Trading the sunbaked terrain of Ivins for the rugged beauty of the Red Ledges community, Hodson faced a familiar challenge: channel classic Mad Men-era style in a landscape dominated by rustic charm and log cabin vernacular.

“Midcentury design emphasizes clean, simple lines and minimal ornamentation, which complements the natural terrain and unpretentious aesthetic of a mountain home,” says Hodson. With that in mind, he transformed the Club Cabin residence—originally designed by Kevin Price and built by Jonathan Adams—into a mountain-modern sanctuary that defies cliché.

For this empty-nesting couple, Red Ledges offered the perfect balance of serenity and proximity to family. Seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle, they embraced a design rooted in contrast and clarity. Hodson lowered the soaring great room ceiling to create intimacy and added a bunkroom and playroom above. He detailed hallway ceilings to prevent tunnel-like volumes and expanded window sizes to usher in more light and sweeping Wasatch views.

Echoes of the clients’ desert home appear throughout. In the kitchen, a wood-clad beam ceiling nods to the Ivins retreat. Straight-lined white oak warms the floors, beams and cabinetry—each subtly varied in tone to avoid uniformity. The palette contrasts near-white walls with dark elements: a Neolith fireplace, black hardware and charcoal stone-look tile.

A curated collection of midcentury classics—including a Saarinen table, Nelson Bubble Pendants and Eames stools—grounds the home in timeless sophistication. “This furniture mirrors today’s lifestyle—straightforward, clean and refined,” Hodson says. The result? A sleek yet soulful retreat, attuned to its alpine setting and the people who call it home.

Living room: Goodby soaring cabin ceilings, hello cozy sophistication. A new 10-foot beamed ceiling adds intimacy and makes room above for a sunroom and lounge. Light wood tones, clean lines and midcentury pieces–including a Knoll Womb Chair and Room & Board swivels–keep things crisp and relaxed. Photo by Scot Zimmerman

Entry: A sculptural cluster of Nelson Bubble Pendants floats in the two-story entry, dating a soft glow over a modern stairway and sitting area. A piano and a pair of Florence Knoll chairs strike just the right note. Photo by Scot Zimmerman Kitchen: Horizontal-grained white oak cabinets and a quartz-clad backsplash that rises to the ceiling deliver high style with timeless details. Overhead, a beam-lined tray ceiling ties into the home’s open floor plan, while black and steel accents nod to the living room’s fireplace. Photo by Scot Zimmerman Powder room: A floor-to-ceiling tiled wall and floating vanity with underflow lighting make this small powder room big on impact. A black-and-white glass panel offers stylish privacy. Photo by Scot Zimmerman Bunk room: Custom orange bunk beds turn up the volume, while a mix of shiplap and barn wood adds texture. Built for fun, the adjoining playroom is brimming with personality and pattern. Photo by Scot Zimmerman

