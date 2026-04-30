May/June Editor’s Letter

Downtown SLC Skyline. Photo by Adobe Stock.

Let me extend a figurative hand and introduce myself. I’m Avrey Evans, a born and bred Utahn (in short supply these days) who has spent her entire adult life in search of the next best Beehive State story. I’ve been steadily climbing the masthead at Salt Lake magazine for the past five years, and just recently, I’ve found myself staring at a blank word doc titled “Your First Editor’s Letter.” No pressure, right?

Avrey Evans, Editor-in-Chief. Photo by Morgan Powell.

“Editor-in-Chief” is a title that carries weight. But I prefer to think of myself as Utah’s biggest fan. It’s a unique job, to say the least. Between hosting our annual Dining Awards ceremony in the spring, tallying the votes of our yearly Farm-to-Glass cocktail contest in the fall, guest lecturing to the next generation of student journalists, and managing the less glamorous realities of editorial life, I also have the privilege—and responsibility—of keeping you informed about what’s new and what’s next in the place you call home. It’s a uniquely Utah job.

Of course, I’m far from the only Utahn with an interesting answer to the ubiquitous icebreaker: “So, what do you do?” Inside this issue, writer Heather Hayes introduces five fabulous nine-to-fivers whose offices take shape in cookie labs, film sets and basketball courts. (“Utah’s Coolest Jobs”) You’ll also meet a woman who’s made a career out of indulging her inner Ariel. Yep, professional mermaiding is real, and it’s a damn good workout to boot. (“Tap Into Your Inner Siren”) And then there’s the baker at the epicenter of a pizza pop-up sensation—discover why thousands are clamoring in a virtual queue for one of his nationally acclaimed slices. (“The Secret’s Out”).

For those weekend warriors, we’ve packed these pages with ideas and inspiration for making the most of Utah’s unseasonably warm spring. From small-town music festivals that over-deliver (“The Wilderness is Calling, You Must Rock”) to plein air dinner parties (“Utah’s Largest Dinner Party Returns”), urban art showcases (“Twenty Years of Sidewalk Magic”) and much more. Consider this your invitation to get out and explore.

So go ahead, take a longer lunch, linger a little, or peruse when you need a break from the screen. You’ve just been promoted to the role of in-the-know reader.