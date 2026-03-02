Salt Lake Magazine’s March/April 2026 Social Pages

Real Housewife of Salt Lake City, Bronwyn Newport, with Fashionphile founder Sarah Davis. Photo by Ashley DeHart Photography.

Fashionphile Grand Opening

Jan. 9, 2026 • Fashionphile at Silicon Slopes, Lehi

The glitz and glam of Fashionphile’s grand opening in Lehi on Jan. 9 had plenty to offer: specialty cocktails, bites from Culinary Crafts and the chance to interact with fan-favorite Salt Lake housewife, Bronwyn Newport. The storefront is the first Utah location for the trusted resale brand, which specializes in pre-loved ultra-luxury handbags, accessories and jewelry.

Design Within Reach Store Preview

Jan. 29, 2026 • DWR City Creek

In celebration of DWR’s new Salt Lake City location, DWR partnered with Salt Lake and Utah Style & Design magazines to curate an exclusive gathering of industry leaders. Utah’s top interior designers, architects, builders, artists and stylists enjoyed culinary offerings from Hill’s Kitchen, craft mocktails, live music and networking opportunities while taking in the iconic mid-century DWR catalogue pieces on display.

Katie Eldridge, Katie Bath (Director of Marketing, DWR), Jenny Olsen (CMO, MillerKnoll), Patti DeMarco (Senior Director Merchandise Planning & Allocation, MillerKnoll) Designer Omar Nobil and Melanie Jeffs, General Manager, DWR, SLC Melanie Jeffs (General Manager, DWR SLC), Omar Nobil, Mark Allen Mark Allen (DWR Store Regional Director ) Salt Lake magazine sales executive Justin Dunkley

Photos by Melissa Majchrzak.

Battle For Bobbi Supporting Leukemia Awareness

Dec. 4, 2025 • Treehouse Athletic Club, Draper

The Salt Lake community came together for a fundraising event to raise awareness of Leukemia. Bobbi Carter Hogue was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia on Dec.4, 2025. The particular form of Leukemia impacts only 1 in 10,000,000 individuals. Bobbi as a fitness and health icon, has been inspiring others throughout the community and fitness world for more than two decades. Bobbi is a dedicated wife, mother, friend, family and community supporter. This was a challenging event centered around the highest fitness levels. The proceeds went to help support Leukemia patient Bobbi Carter Hogue and raise awareness of the disease. .mealtrain.com/trains/gzeyyl

Dave Neilsen, Marylynn Thomas, Brenna Fox, Mindy Paskins, Cami McBride, Bobbi Carter Hogue, Felicia Kent, Aubrey Ceirvo, Lisa Wilson, Laura Stika, Stacie Aho, Lindsey Kohler

Bobbi Carter Hogue Sean Hogue, Bobbi Carter Hogue Guest comforting Bobbi during the event

Photos by September Loveridge.

‘A Little Party Never Killed Nobody’ at The Vault

Oct. 3, 2025 • Hotel Monaco, Salt Lake City

On Friday, Oct. 3 2025, guests attended an exclusive party in The Vault, a private-event bar in Hotel Monaco. Guests dressed in Roaring Twenties fashion for an evening of live music, small bites and curated cocktails.

Photos by Saul Flores, Flores Studio Design.

Get Social! Want to submit your photos for a chance to be featured in a future issue? Send an email to magazine@saltlakemagazine.com.

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake Magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.