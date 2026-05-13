Kilby Block Party: Lucky Number Seven

This year's 2026 Kilby Block Party lineup includes big-name artists like Lorde, Turnstile, Lucy Dacus, Modest Mouse, American Football, Haley Williams and many more. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Kilby Block Party (KLP) is a nationally respected indie music festival, curated right here in Salt Lake City.

Over its seven-year run, it’s brought big names to the Beehive-the Pixies, Mac Demarco, New Order and, in 2026, Lorde. Faye Barnhurst, S&S Talent Buyer and Festival Curator, and S&S CEO Nic Smith are the makers behind the scenes. “We just want to make an event for people that is unique and special,” Barnhurst said. “The magic of Kilby Block Party is the enthusiasm the people have for their bands … it’s a nice mix of super fans learning more about different acts,” Smith added.

Kilby Block Party essentials include glitter, earplugs and your bestie. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Celebrating Kilby Court on a Larger Spectrum

The festival began in 2019 with about 4,000 attendees. Now, it’s topping 20,000 fans. Barnhurst said that KBP embraces an “ethos of a music-focused and fan-focused event.” Smith added to this, saying the festival is “steadily getting more and more sustainable for us … we’ve been learning as we go.” After the music scene’s deflating shutdown from COVID and weather discrepancies (anyone remember the Wizard of Oz-level storm that blew in during the Pixies set in 2024?) S&S has mastered the festival biz.

Local talent manager and curator of The Fan Project, Austin Meersman, agrees. He attended the festival within the industry as the manager of local band Poolhouse. “Their artist relations were so amazing,” he said.

Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh headlined the 2025 KBP. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

“They’re good at what they do.” He had attended years before as a fan and said that even that experience was unlike any other festival. Meersman compared it to Coachella, but while Coachella is famously corporate (and frankly, bougie), Kilby has a true community vibe. “Kilby Block Party captures this energy in Utah,” he says. “It’s cool to recognize that,” he said. “I recognize the value that KBP brings to the Salt Lake music scene. It’s just a special place that is doing things differently than other festivals.” He added that he’ll be in attendance, even if he’s not working the show.

Year Seven and Beyond

“We’re just stoked that the event has grown so much and gets so much local love,” Barnhurst said. “As someone who grew up in Salt Lake, getting to build something so special for the community is really cool.” This year’s lineup includes big-name artists like Lorde, Turnstile, Lucy Dacus, Modest Mouse, American Football, Haley Williams and many more. There’s something for everyone, from hardcore and alternative to pop and Midwest emo. Salt Lakers know Kilby is the official kick-off to summer. We’ll see you there.

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