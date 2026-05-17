Kilby Block Party 2026: Day Two Recap

Shenanigans at day two of Kilby Block Party 2026. Photography by Nathan Christianson.

First things first: I missed Feeble Little Horse on account of dawdling, but my photographers didn’t (see gallery for evidence). At least one swears I will like them and I vow to listen in the future. You need to listen to those who introduce you to the good, new stuff. They’re the best.

Even the mention of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah brings up memories of driving to Boulder in a snowstorm over a decade ago to see that band and Architecture in Helsinki play in an old theater. It was glorious. So was seeing them on Saturday, still sounding every bit as unique now as they did then. Nostalgia, but with a twist.

Seeing Ben Kweller directly after that (and, yes, that was McLovin on bass) also scratched at that itch of yesteryear, a taut set of the old and new blended. Even in that large open-air setting, with more people than I’ve ever seen the band play for, it felt intimate. A blast of necessary joy.

Briston Maroney got away with covering “Champagne Supernova” and it caused more warm feelings than was ever expected (and he nailed it). The Last Dinner Party was eight shades of delightful, as was finally getting to agree with everyone who’s ever recommended The Moss. And the Utah band sounds as good on stage as it does on the radio. Poised for continued greatness.

Thank you to all for a lovely day spent with lovelier weather. And to Alex G and The xx. People couldn’t stop talking about either, and they proved why. A perfect way to end a second day and night, making way for the finale. And, hey, I sure hope you didn’t forget your jacket.

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