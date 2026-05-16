Kilby Block Party 2026: Day One Recap

Modest Mouse performed on day one of Kilby Block Party, 2026. Photo by Beehive Photography

Friday at Kilby Block Party came with a discovery theme. If last year’s festival felt overly familiar because the bands on the bill were tested and true, this 2026 installment feels a little sparkly, filled with acts that may or may still have a lot to prove. That’s a good space to be in.

London’s Dry Cleaning was brand new to my ears, a welcomed surprise, a band I’d happily and immediately see over again. Their set felt like a taste of a future main course (date TBD). Salt Lake City local Ritt Momney seemed pretty comfortable onstage, dabbling in Bon Iver territory/sounds, but creating something altogether unique, a sound he’s still being playful with. It was no surprise that Kevin Morby was a flat-out comfortable listen, and with his set came songs from his new album released just days ago. Having missed Father John Misty every other time I had the opportunity in the past, his set was well worth the wait. Far too talented for his own good. And is there anything happier than seeing Japanese Breakfast take the stage by periodically banging a gong? Or seeing energy climb 10 notches right from their first song when Turnstile gave us “Never Enough”?

It’s hardly a contest — and it wouldn’t make a world of sense if it was — but there was one performance that was all but impossible to tear my eyes away from. I’ve seen them before, but Modest Mouse put on an incredible show, making the most of their time. Maybe it was getting to hear “Tiny Cities Made Of Ashes” live that put a big, stupid grin on my face. Maybe it was seeing everyone lose it when “Float On” finally hit. But lead singer Isaac Brock is a pressure cooker of a performer. Maybe that’s why he’s so compelling. You’re never certain when he’ll explode, but you’re absolutely certain he will, given time.

Saturday will be hilariously fun, mark my words. Can’t wait to get reacquainted with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. To sing along with Ben Kweller. The Moss! Alex G! Can’t wait.

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