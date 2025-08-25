Kemo Sabe’s speakeasy in Park City Cmbraces a Sip-and-Shop Experience

Kemo Sabe is a magnet for those seeking custom-fitted felt hats, top-tier cowboy boots and a trove of Americana accessories. Photo credit Deborah DeKoff.

The folks at Kemo Sabe don’t mess around when it comes to high-end Western luxury. Their Main Street shop in Park City is a magnet for those seeking custom-fitted felt hats, top-tier cowboy boots and a trove of Americana accessories. And to elevate the retail experience even further, the boot shop has a hidden speakeasy where you can sip while you shop.

“We’re the hat store in town,” says General Manager Lindsay Perez of the Kemo Sabe location, which began as a family-owned shop in Aspen and has now expanded to six locations in the American West. “But each location also goes the extra mile to give shoppers a one-of-a-kind experience that you can’t find at other retailers: a secret speakeasy.”

Kemo Sabe PC, which opened in 2023, fills its shop with family-owned vendors and artisan ware. But tucked away within the curated floor is an unassuming display shelf that, when touched just right, reveals the entrance to the hidden bar. You can thrill in the hunt by kicking around for it, or avoid damaging a pair of $1,800 python boots by simply telling the staff you’re looking for a drink. It’s your call.

Complete with cowhide rugs, long-horn mounts and natural wood finishes, guests are greeted with old-world saloon vibes. The full-service bar can pour up any number of classic cocktails, or a few fingers of a high-end local bourbon. With a glass in hand, step over to Kemo Sabe’s hat-steaming or boot-fitting stations, where stylists can help you find the perfect fit.

Kemo Sabe’s speakeasy is open to the public seven days a week during regular

tore hours and is also available for private rentals. Grab your gals and spend an afternoon customizing hats with feathers, pins, beaded chains, brands and all the other bells and whistles your little cowgirl heart desires. And hell, why not pair the experience with a bottle of bubbles and a round of espresso martinis? A little shopping under the influence never hurt anyone.

If You Go

Kemo Sabe

268 Main St., Park City

Check their website for seasonal store hours | kemosabe.com

