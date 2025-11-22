Skip to main content

Hosting Hack: Mini Floral Arrangements

Brad MeeNovember 22, 2025
mini floral arrangements
Locally grown dahlias, blooming mint, pincushion protea, echinacea, scabiosa and unexpected turquoise hydrangea work together to form an intriguing fall floral moment. Photo by Kimmy Hammons

Become the host with the most this holiday season with this freshly picked table hack: a floral centerpiece composed of multiple mini arrangements, each destined to double as a party favor for guests to enjoy at home. 

To demonstrate, florist Robert Upwall fashions three bouquets in a fresh fall palette, hand-tied with tea leaves and decorative botanicals. Locally-grown blooms—in pops of bright turquoise with earthy autumn tones—that are sure to spark conversation. Styled together, they form a cohesive centerpiece. Then, after the final course, they can be divided and gifted to guests as memorable takeaways of the evening. 

Pro Tip: “Incorporate herbs and seasonal produce into your florals for an amazing fragrance that complements your dining experience.” 

Robert Upwall, owner and floral designer at Every Blooming Thing

