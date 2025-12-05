Photo via Adobe Stock.

For many, the holiday rush can shift from festive to frenetic in a heartbeat. Calendars crammed with piano recitals, school concerts and office parties, mixed with gift lists that seem to grow on their own, can make the season feel more like a sprint than a celebration. That’s why a growing number of Utah families are carving out time for a pre-holiday escape.

Here are our top picks for a truly enchanting holiday staycation:

Downtown Salt Lake City — The Grand America Hotel

A window decked out with holiday cheer at The Grand America Hotel. Photo courtesy The Grand America Hotel.

The hotel transforms into a holiday wonderland, complete with dozens of whimsical window displays, which are part of its “Window Stroll.” Inside, a life-sized gingerbread house, crafted entirely from real gingerbread, candy, chocolate, sugar work, and icing, adds an extra layer of magic. From the hotel, it’s an easy walk (or quick TRAX ride) to the Capitol Theatre for Ballet West’s iconic Nutcracker, ice skating at the Gallivan Center, or shopping and dining at City Creek Mall before wandering through the lights at Temple Square. After a cozy night’s stay, sleep in or take a morning dip in the pool before joining Santa and Mrs. Claus for Grand America’s festive buffet breakfast, complete with story time and a keepsake photo for the kids.

Sundance — Inn at Sundance Resort

During the second weekend of December, Sundance’s tree lighting celebration kicks off the season with holiday lights, cookies, hot cocoa and Santa sightings in the Village. Lantern-lit paths and snowy evergreens create the perfect winter backdrop while inside, kids can decorate cookies and craft ornaments while parents warm up by the fire. Santa returns the following morning (and the next weekend as well) for a cheerful visit during Brunch with Santa in the Tree Room.

High Chocolate at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. Photo courtesy Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.

Deer Valley — Grand Hyatt

Make an afternoon reservation for the hotel’s High Chocolate, a decadent hot chocolate and sweet and savory treat experience, similar to afternoon tea, served by firelight in the cozy Living Room. Then bundle up for a magical sleigh ride through snow-blanketed trails as the sun sets behind the Wasatch. Catch dinner on Historic Park City Main Street and then wander the Snow Globe Stroll, where illuminated globes spread holiday cheer. Spot Santa at Park City’s Holiday Spectacular and Sing-A-Long! at the iconic Egyptian Theatre before retreating for a peaceful winter sleep—then wake up to mountain views and a warm winter swim in the heated outdoor pools and hot tubs.

Midway — Homestead

Heber Valley Railroad’s annual Polar Express is a holiday classic for countless families, setting the tone for a cozy, storybook season. Spend the daylight hours tubing at Soldier Hollow or ice skate at the Midway Ice Rink for a dose of small-town holiday nostalgia. Add a second day of sleigh riding or a snowmobile adventure through fresh powder, then wake up to one of Midway Bakery’s legendary gooey cinnamon rolls just down the road. And don’t miss Santa himself—he makes cheerful Saturday-morning stops at the Homestead Resort all December long.

Alta — Snowpine Lodge

Skiing is the star in the tiny township of Alta, and Snowpine Lodge puts you right at the heart of it with true ski-in/ski-out access to the resort’s legendary terrain. Wrapped in wintry mountain views—and fueled by plenty of hot cocoa—the lodge feels tailor-made for families. Some rooms even feature kid-friendly layouts with bunk beds and extra space to spread out. After ski school, little ones can splash in the heated outdoor pools or head to the arcade-style game room, while parents warm up by the fire or enjoy the spa. Come evening, a cozy dinner and a visit from Santa on select Fridays in December make the perfect finishing touch to a magical holiday escape.

