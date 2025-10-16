The Best Halloween Bars in Salt Lake City This Year

Grab your ghouls and hit one of these Salt Lake City bars that are embracing the season with themed brews, booze and boos. Photo by Kamila, Adobe Stock.

Despite the snowcapped Wasatch Range and garish Christmas merchandise infesting retail shops and grocery stores—there’s still plenty of time to get in the Halloween spirit. Grab your ghouls and hit one of these Salt Lake City bars that are embracing the season with themed brews, booze and boos.

Full-Blown Experiences

The Fright Club at Varley

The sleek downtown bar has transformed into an enticingly eerie speakeasy with all the promise of Halloween revelry. Dressed in dimly lit lightscapes and moody tones, the bar has concocted a range of spooky cocktails from blood-bag-filled sours to doll-head tiki drinks. On Thursdays, Varley teams up with The Fear Factory to present a special evening of guest DJs, dancing and giveaway opportunities for VIP tickets to the haunted attraction.

@varleyslc | 55 W 100 South, SLC

Quarters Sugarhouse

The arcade bar’s year-round mascot, a giant skeleton, is joined this month by a barrage of classic All Hallows Eve totems. We’re talking spider webs, haunted circus clowns and jack-o-lanterns. This year, the Sugar House watering hole is going all out with a weekly event series, Terror Tuesdays, a free classic horror movie screening, along with a Zombie Prom, Monster Bash, and a walk-through haunted house pop-up on the outdoor patio. Scared yet?

@quarterssugarhouse | 1045 E 2100 South, SLC

Toned-down Halloween vibes

Thieves Guild

The Dungeons & Dragons bar on 9th South has released a new selection of potions for your autumnal sipping pleasure. The fantasy bar is already adorned with whimsical furnishings and flair, so it doesn’t take much suspension of belief to feel transported to a Halloween town tavern. The bar is also hosting a variety of events this October, like pumpkin carving on Oct. 20, and the Apples & Daggers festival—a one-of-a-kind anniversary party featuring smoked turkey legs, prize quests and even armored combat by professionals.

@thievesguildcidery | 117 W 900 South, SLC

Melancholy

A cozy wine bar in the Post District, Melancholy is a dark academia novel come to life. Thoughtfully decorated with vintage furnishings and eclectic decor, the bar has sprinkled in a healthy dose of Halloween pieces that maintain the sophisticated vibe. Stop by for one of their many cocktail education classes or tarot readings, and don’t forget to pick the bartender’s brain about their constantly rotating wine menu.

@melancholyslc | 556 S Gale Street, SLC

Social Axe Throwing

Axe throwing, local brews on tap and spooky decor? Jason Voorhies, eat your heart out. Utah’s premier axe-throwing bar is decked out for the season, and they’re even throwing a Halloween party on October 23rd. The event brings in representatives from the city’s leading breweries for an axe-throwing competition, local food vendors and a costume party.

@socialaxethrowing | 1154 S 300 West, SLC

Duffy’s Tavern

An industry favorite, Duffy’s Tavern is serving up damn good sandwiches and dive bar vibes with an October twist. Spider webs on the ceiling, skellies on the back patio and most horrifying of all—karaoke on the weekends.

@duffystavernslc | 932 South Main Street, SLC

SLC Pub

Occupying the former Good Grammar space, SLC Pub is a new movie-focused bar that screens classic and occult films. The interiors are plastered with punk movie posters, graphic art and lounge spaces. Stop by during the week for screenings of Halloween favorites, like the Alien series and the horror-comedy Troll 2.



@slcpub | 69 E Gallivan Ave, SLC

