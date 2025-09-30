One Utahn’s Field Guide to Running the Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon, 2019. Photo courtesy of Boston Marathon/Facebook

On an unseasonably warm April morning this past spring, 32,000 Boston Marathon runners lined up to race one of the most difficult courses in the world. While I wasn’t one of the Utahns invited to the elite starting gate, nor did I finish in the overall top ten (but can you believe it? A whopping three from Utah did. See sidebar), I was proud to be one of 377 runners representing the Beehive State.

‘Run the first 10 miles with your brain, the next 10 with your training and the last 10 with your heart,’ chimes a popular mantra for marathoners, but one that’s particularly hard to execute on the Boston course. That’s because during the six initial miles of downhill, adjusting to the roaring crowds and the field of fast-moving (and pumped with adrenaline) fellow runners, slowing the motor is a mind game. Regret comes soon enough for the false-starters around mile seven, when the gentle descent abruptly ends and 10 miles of rolling hills begin, but full-blown penitence kicks in during the tough uphill sections on miles 16-21 (the steepest section is nicknamed “Heartbreak Hill” at mile 21).

Not my first rodeo, and my hypervigilance and overplanning put me in good shape as I angled against the pitfalls—that, plus I believe in miracles. So, as the spectators swelled with each passing stride toward the famous finishing stretch on Boylston Street, the faster my legs carried me. It was time to let loose and capture those negative splits I was aiming for during the final 10k.

For us mountain folk who train at 4,200 feet, it’s striking to run at sea level and drink in that luxuriant, salty sea air. And, didn’t I mention—I believe in miracles? The balmy weather on race day was a praise-God-worthy rarity (case in point: my 2015 Boston monsoon experience). But hands-down, the frenetic crowd energy was the real oxygen to my lungs (can I just say that Bostonians are amazing?) The magic I’d envisioned when I dropped two grand on hotels and flights to make it to the Boston Marathon became a reality when, despite leaden legs, I ran on air—Hallelujah!— through the finish line.

Boston, Boston, Boston…

OK, it was a lot of money to spend on a race. So what is it with the Boston Marathon and why do so many Utahns put it on the bucket list? To help you understand, let me give you a little background.

Any marathon runner will tell you that waiting around for the starting gun feels longer than the race itself. First, there’s the school-bus shuttle to the starting line, usually at an ungodly hour like 4 a.m. Then there’s the compulsory “party” at the start line, complete with music, emcee, fire pits and rows of caffeine-pumped runners stretching in endless lines waiting for the porta potties. There’s no enjoying the downtime, but we make the best of it, sitting on the hard ground wrapped in blankets around the fire pits, forcing ourselves to make small talk if we can get our teeth to stop chattering.

Since I can never get my teeth to stop chattering (I blame the caffeine and nerves as much as the cold), I like to play a little game to pass the time. Closing my eyes and taking in the slivers of conversation swirling around me, I expect to hear a word on repeat, a drum beat in the cacophony.

Wait for it…

“The first time I did Boston…” blah blah blah “Is that a Boston qualifier…?” blah blah blah “My injury right before Boston…” blah blah.

Why Boston? Well, there’s clout, of course. While your friends’ eyes instantly glaze over when you talk about your training schedule or your hamstring flare-up, when you casually bring up, I dunno…that time you ran Boston, people eye you with a new level of respect. You’ve had an instant glow-up.

Yes, the Boston Marathon is one of six “majors” and the world’s oldest annual marathon, but the real reason it ranks as one of the most prestigious road racing events is simply because of the tough qualifying times–not so with other biggies that use a lottery system like New York City and Chicago.

And while there are qualifying standards for each age group, more than 12,000 folks who hit the standard still didn’t get the green light this year. With more runners than slots, accepted racers in 2025 averaged seven minutes faster than the standard qualifying time. Ouch.

Then there’s the mystique. Held each year on Patriots’ Day (the third Monday in April), the storied marathon features a celebrated course; huge, high-energy crowds from start to finish; and the iconic blue-and-yellow unicorn finisher’s medal. Plus, it’s inspiring to see the marathon’s charity arm at work. Running alongside angels donning shirts representing the organization they’ve raised a chunk of change for—cancer foundations, military moms, the fight against domestic violence—is downright beautiful.

On a more personal note, running Boston gives me a sense of pride. Just qualifying is an accomplishment, and I rely on that grit and mental toughness when life gets messy. Plus, whenever I wonder if I’m getting old and/or weak, I remind myself that I ran Boston, the same way my husband reminds himself that Tom Brady is a year older than he is.

The bottom line: if you’re aiming to qualify and run the Boston Marathon, I highly recommend it. If you’re wondering how to qualify as a runner in the Beehive State, read on.

Best Qualifying Races

Not every marathon is a Boston qualifier, but some distinctly tailor their course for it. “You will finally hit that Boston qualifying time as it is the fastest marathon in the state of Utah” reads the REVEL Big Cottonwood marathon homepage, touting their stats and promising runners a fast, downhill course. That race takes place on September 13, 2025–THE very last day to qualify for Boston 2026.

The St. George Marathon is another popular qualifier. Dropping 2,600 feet in elevation, this race grants personal bests and plenty of qualifiers. But such dramatic downhill running poses rigors on your quads and knees–I’ve had more friends get injured in that race than any other.

My recommendation: the Ogden Marathon, held each May. With a much more reasonable descent of 1,277 feet through the Wasatch Range, the gentle downhill slope gives runners a breathtaking tour along the Ogden River, around Pineview Reservoir, down Ogden Canyon and onto Historic 25th Street. I’ve seen rain and I’ve seen snow, but often runners get that perfect 50-60 degree range.

The author’s Boston Marathon 2025 medal. Photo courtesy of Boston Marathon/Facebook. Author Heather Hayes after competing in 2025’s Boston Marathon. Photo by Heather Hayes.



Utah’s USATF Certified Boston Qualifying Races April

Salt Lake City Marathon, SLC

saltlakecitymarathon.com May

Ogden Marathon, Ogden

ogdenmarathon.com June

Utah Valley Marathon, Provo

utahvalleymarathon.com July

Deseret News Marathon, SLC

run.deseret.com August

East Canyon Marathon, Morgan

eastcanyonmarathon.com September

Runtastic NEBO Marathon, Payson

runtasticevents.com/races



REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon

runrevel.com/bcm



*Huntsville, Utah Marathon

huntsvilleutahmarathon.com



Cytiva Marathon, Top of Utah, Logan

logandowntown.org



Runtastic NEBO Marathon, Payson runtasticevents.com/races REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon runrevel.com/bcm *Huntsville, Utah Marathon huntsvilleutahmarathon.com Cytiva Marathon, Top of Utah, Logan logandowntown.org October

St. George Marathon

stgeorgemarathon.com November

Bears Ears Marathon, Blanding

bearsearsmarathon.com The qualifying window for the 2026 Boston Marathon opened on September 1, 2024, and will run through (usually) a set date in September. The Boston Athletic Association is the best resource, baa.org

BYU FTW Because we live at high altitude, pro runners love training here. But that doesn’t fully explain why BYU has supplanted Oregon as the distance-running leader among universities. Take a look at the Men’s top seven finishers in the 2025 Boston Marathon: John Korir (Kiramwok, Bomet, Kenya) 2:04:45 Alphonce Felix Simbu (Singida, Tanzania) 2:05:0 CyBrian Kotut (Nandi Hills, Kenya) 2:05:04 *Conner Mantz (Smithfield, Utah) 2:05:08 Muktar Edris (Silt’e Zone, Ethiopia) 2:05:59 *Rory Linkletter (Herriman, Utah) 2:07:02 *Clayton Young (Am. Fork, Utah) 2:07:04

*Ran for BYU

Discover more Outdoor inspiration and find all our Adventure coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah?