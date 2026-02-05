Ways to Spend Galentine’s Day in Salt Lake

Photo via Adobe Stock.

Whether you’re single or taken, Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate your besties. Put on your favorite outfit and hit the town for a night dedicated entirely to the gals. From themed parties to creative workshops and indulgent treats, plenty is happening in Salt Lake City on Feb. 13.

Galentine’s Day at Quarters (Feb. 12)

Head into Quarters Arcade Bar’s downtown SLC location at 7 p.m. for a night of music, featuring a lineup of talented female musicians. Performers include Meg Jordan, Sydney Rian, Jaylyn Ashley, Grace Wawro, EmJay Hink and Liv Rylan. Tickets are available for $10 here. This is a 21+ event.

A Very Bookish Galentine’s at The King’s English Bookshop (Feb. 12)

Bookish babes will love the slate of events The King’s English has been planning. Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will feature book bingo, a love note station, a candy bar and drinks. Plus, they’ll be offering 20% off the entire store, making it a great time to pick up a spicy new romance book. Tickets are $20. (Plus, you can keep the fun rolling by venturing across the street to Casot for a glass of wine afterward.)

Galentine’s Night In: A Self-Care Workshop (Feb. 13)

Mark the occasion in a cozy, restorative celebration of friendship with Pantry Products. The Maven District natural skincare store is offering the opportunity to make four all-natural self-care products, each for the sake of calming down and taking a break from the shit-show that is the modern world. Drinks and snacks will also be provided. This event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $55.20.

Improve Salt Lake at The Alliance (Feb. 13)

Improv Salt Lake’s Galentines Day show features an all-women lineup of improv comedy, hosted by Alexandra Davis. This inclusive show will feature All Hands, Sorta Planned, a group of deaf comedians that perform through sign language, accompanied by an English voiceover. Beyond the show, the event will also feature a flower bar, where guests can craft a mini-bouquet. Festivities start at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $10 and this show benefits Planned Parenthood.

Galentine’s Day at Van Ryder (Feb. 13)

Perched atop Le Méridian Hotel in downtown, Van Ryder is Salt Lake’s highest rooftop bar. The bar will be hosting a party complete with music, rosé wine and late-night vibes, perfect for celebrating your girlies. Van Ryder tends to fill up fast for special events, so consider making a reservation to ensure you have a spot.

Click here to read more from Mariah Maynes.

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.