Four Airbnbs Near Capitol Reef to Base Your Next Adventure

Capitol Reef is often less crowded than some of Utah’s other national parks, making it the perfect getaway any time of the year. Whether you’re planning on driving the remote Cathedral Valley Loop, hiking to Cassidy Arch or waiting for sunset to view the Milky Way, there’s something for everyone.

Here are four unique Airbnbs to base your next trip to southern Utah. Each of them are within a 25-minute drive to the park.

A Stargazing A Frame just outside Torrey, Utah. Photo by Mariah Maynes.

Set up on a campground just 10 minutes from the park’s entrance, these A-Frame cabins have a large window on either side, allowing for pristine viewing of the night sky without the chill of the desert nights. Each cabin comes with a fire ring, mini-fridge and a picnic table. The grounds are pet friendly, but some units are not, so pay attention when booking. Private single-stall bathrooms, complete with showers, are conveniently located in a nearby building. Free Wi-Fi, coffee and parking are available.

Accommodations: Each cabin can sleep up to four people.

Price: $

One Cool Thing: Each cabin has air conditioning, heat, lights and a mini-fridge.

Location: Just outside Torrey in the town of Teasdale.

Glamping inside of a geodesic dome is an unforgettable experience, especially when you’re surrounded by the natural beauty of southern Utah. As the sun rises, the structures are flooded with the soft light of a new day. It’s the perfect way to wake up gently and start the day slow before heading out onto the trails. A combination of clear and opaque sections form the dome, offering a mix of privacy and serene views.

Accomodations: Domes on this property can acommodate up to four guests each.

Price: $$

One Cool Thing: There’s a small lake nearby, perfect for bathing or paddle boarding.

Location: Off State Route 24, within a five minute drive of the park entrance.

Step into the spirit of the American frontier—without sacrificing comfort—by staying in a beautifully restored Conestoga wagon that blends rustic charm with modern luxury. This thoughtfully designed retreat offers plush beds dressed in soft linens, a private bathroom with contemporary fixtures, and air conditioning to keep you cool after a day of desert exploration. Surrounded by sweeping views and star-filled skies, it’s a nostalgic nod to pioneer life, reimagined for travelers who crave adventure with a side of indulgence.

Accomodations: Up to four guests can stay in each wagon.

Price: $$

One Cool Thing: This property provides breakfast on-site, making for one less stop before you get into the park.

Location: Off State Route 24 just after Old Highway 12 in Torrey.

Looking to enjoy the fun of staying in an A-Frame but want more space? Try The Pinyon House, which comes complete with a full kitchen, three bedrooms and a hot tub. Those looking to explore the small town of Torrey will enjoy its proximity to local businesses, while those seeking sprawling views will enjoy to panoramic views.

Acommodations: This property has enough room for up to eight guests.

Price: $$$

One Cool Thing: The hot tub on premises allows you to soak in the stunning red-rock views after a long day on the trails.

Location: In Torrey, just off Main Street.

