Your Week Ahead: September 15 – 21

Looking for a way to liven up your week ahead? Luckily, Utah has no shortage of exciting events to fill out your calendar. To help you make a selection, we've gathered a list of our favorite September events in Utah. From Halloween light shows to book clubs, there's something for everyone this week.

Monday, Sept. 15

What: Forbidden Bookshelf

When: Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City 84105

The King’s English Bookshop hosts a monthly meeting to explore and discuss banned books. September’s topic of discussion is The Perks of Being a Wallflower. This is a free event, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.

What: Free Magic Show

When: Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30. p.m.

Where: Provo Beach, 4801 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84604

Bring the kids to decorate a magic wand and then enjoy cotton candy while watching a free magic show.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

What: English Teacher

When: Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Kilby Court, 741 W Kilby Ct, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

This indie rock/ post-punk band hails from Leeds, and is making a stop in SLC on their U.S. tour. Advance tickets start at $18 and day-of tickets start at $20. Buy tickets here.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

What: Improv Salt Lake at The Alliance

When: Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alliance Theater, 602 E 500 S, Suite E101, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Improv actors from across Salt Lake are coming together to bring you a night full of laughs, featuring a performance by local queer improv team That’s What She Said Comedy followed by a musical set by SLC-based Crowdsourced Comedy. Tickets start at $10 and all donations will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Tickets available here.

What: Intro to Cider & Food Pairing

When: Sept. 17, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Scion Cider Bar, 916 S Jefferson St W, Suite A, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Learn about the history of cider and the principles of food pairing at Scion Cider Bar. Included in the ticket price are four 3-oz pours of Pommelier-selected ciders and two tasting bites per cider. Tickets are $45 per person, groups will be sat on a first come first serve basis. This is a 21+ event and ID will be required upon entry.

Thursday, Sept. 18

What: Candle Making Workshop

When: Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kiitos Brewing, 608 W 700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Pick your favorite scent and make your own personalized candle while enjoying a $7 drink voucher at Kiitos Brewing. This is a 21+ event and ID will be required upon entry. Tickets start at $48 and are nonrefundable. Buy tickets here.

What: The Salt Lake Chamber Orchestra Launch Concert

When: Sept. 18, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

The Salt Lake Chamber Orchestra will be premiering on September 18th with a variety performance. A menu of cocktails, mocktails and desserts will be served so be sure to arrive early. General admission tickets start at $40. Buy tickets here.

Friday, Sept. 19

What: David Archuleta

When: Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: The Complex, 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Hometown hero David Archuleta is stopping by the Complex on his 2025 tour. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday September 13th. Buy tickets here.

What: Melon Days 2025

When: Sept. 19 & 20

Where: City of Green River, 460 East Main Street, Green River, UT 84525

Green River City’s annual Melon Days festival is back! For 119 years, this festival has celebrated the city’s famous melon varieties and growers.

What: Gem Faire

When: Sept. 19–21

Where: Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State St, UT 84070

The Gem Fair brings some of the globe’s finest gems, beads, crystal and minerals to the Mountain America Expo Center. Discover jewelry, precious gemstones, supplies, and wholesale manufacturers at this week-long showcase of earthly treasures.

What: Utah Hot Air Balloon Palooza

When: Sept. 19–21

Where: Cottonwood High School, 5715 South 1300 E, Murray UT 84121

Marvel at soaring, colorful hot air balloons at sunrise launches, tethered rides and over 60 local vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. This free community event is powered by the Murray Chamber Foundation to feul local economies.

What: Tower of Terror Presents: Terrorvision

When: Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. Broadway 300 S, Salt Lake City UT 84111

The Salt Lake Film Society presents an Autumn of thrills and chills with modern and occult horror films. Sept. 19th’s show is Terrorvision, a 1986 horror science fiction movie from director Ted Nicolaou.

What: Fright Lights Opening Night

When: Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Crazy Corn Maze, 8802 S 4000 W, West Jordan UT 84088

Wander an enchanted path lit up with glowing, interactive installations. The grounds are dotted with LED playgrounds, Halloween dessert stations and a pumpkin patch. For thrill-seeking adults, stick around for the Night Stalkers Haunted Trail, comprising four terrifying zones and admission to the corn maze.

Saturday, Sept. 20

What: 9th and 9th Street Festival

When: Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 900 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Celebrate Salt Lake’s thriving business sector (and designated restaurant row) at this free street festival. Stroll through the lively community, perusing various vendor booths, local businesses, tasty nibbles, and more.

What: Fisher Mansion Beer Garden

When: Sept. 20–21

Where: Fisher Mansion, 1206 W. 200 S, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Events and Fisher Brewing Company present a weekend of scenic bike rides, frosty beverages, local food trucks, yard games and more. Admission is free, this event is all ages.

Sunday, Sept. 21

What: Snail Fest 2025

When: Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Neighborhood Hive, 2065 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Join Slow Food Utah in celebrating emerging and established businesses that’ve earned the ‘Snail of Approval’ — the award recognized food and beverage establishments pursuing Slow Food values. Each ticket purchase includes two drink tickets, which are good for both cocktails and mocktails, as well as five small bites from local vendors. Tickets start at $50. Buy tickets here.

