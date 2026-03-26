From family-friendly buffets to dialed-in prix fixe menus, there’s no shortage of great options around Utah for your Easter brunch delectation on April 5. Photo Adobe Stock.

Whether you’re up at the crack of dawn with the kiddos engaging in a colorful egg treasure hunt, breaking your fast after Mass, or rolling out at high noon in search of a spicy Bloody Mary, Easter is a (maybe the) prime brunch holiday. From family-friendly buffets to dialed-in prix fixe menus, there’s no shortage of great options around Utah for your Easter brunch delectation on April 5. Keep in mind prices listed may not include gratuity or tax. Adult beverages are typically an additional cost; sorry, free-flowing mimosas are, sadly, verboten in Utah.

WASATCH FRONT

EASTER BUNNY TEA at THE GRAND AMERICA HOTEL

Plan a unique adventure available all Easter weekend at The Grand America Hotel. In the Lobby Lounge, gather friends and family for the popular Easter Bunny Tea, with reservations offered daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 3 through Monday, April 6. Guests are served an array of sweet and savory delights crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Xavier Baudinet’s team, along with a curated tea selection and visits from the Easter Bunny, who hops through the room offering prime photo ops. Pricing for adults is $55, children 12 and under $39. Festive and fancy spring attire encouraged. Reservations required.

555 S. Main St., SLC

PAGO

Now in its 16th year, Pago’s elegant three-course prix fixe menu is back and looks better than ever. Choose from starters like hamachi crudo or beet salad with mint labneh, then one of four mains (Iberian pork cutlet Benedict, local Whistling Springs fresh trout, carved roast beef or lamb crepinette), and of course, leave room for a choice of dessert. There are also a la carte additions that make for a perfect plate for the short set if your children aren’t quite up to the full menu. $75 per person, reserve here.

878 S. 900 East, SLC

URBAN HILL

At one of SLC’s new(ish) favorites for brunch, the Easter buffet offerings presented by Executive Chef Nick Zocco and team include traditional brunchy favorites like strawberry-banana French toast, herb-roasted prime rib and funeral potatoes, Asian bass and chilled seafood. $89 per adult, $35 for kids. Reserve your spot for brunch buffet seatings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; they’re also going to be open for dinner service starting at 5 p.m. with their standard menu.

510 S. 300 West, SLC

EMIGRATION CAFE

At this Harvard-Yale neighborhood gem, enjoy a generous Easter buffet with options sure to please the whole bunch. The fresh flavors of spring are right up front on the proposed menu, including bright salads and chilled platters, fried chicken and biscuits, shakshuka (and other egg options), decadent mac n’ cheese, carved tri tip with spring herb chimichurri, and wood-fired pizzas. Reserve your spot here for service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $65 per adult ($32 for kids 11 & under, and $10 for children under age 5).

1709 E. 1300 South, SLC

SALT REPUBLIC

From their presser: “On Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., diners can enjoy a festive spread of brunch classics and chef-driven specialties. Highlights include chilled poached shrimp and crab claws, Grand Marnier French toast, carving stations with prime rib and maple-glazed bone-in ham, and wagyu pastrami eggs Benedict. A decadent dessert display—featuring raspberry white chocolate cheesecake and caramel carrot cake—rounds out the experience.” Pricing from $35 for kids ages 7–12, and $75 per adult. Note there’s a $20 per person deposit made at the time of reservation on Tock.

170 S. West Temple, SLC

LITTLE AMERICA HOTEL

You can choose your own adventure for two Easter brunch options at the Little America Hotel. At the Grand Ballroom, make a reservation for the lavish brunch buffet served from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($85 per adult, children ages 5–12 $39, kids 4 and younger complimentary). For a more spur-of-the moment dining experience, walk-ins are welcome at the hotel’s Lucky H restaurant for an Easter brunch buffet or dinner buffet. (Pricing varies, see website links for details).

500 S. Main St., SLC

WASATCH BACK

FOUNDRY GRILL at SUNDANCE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Full disclosure: Brunch at Sundance’s Foundry Grill is our family’s frequent go-to for just about any holiday or occasion, but the Easter brunch is something special (even when our young kiddos inevitably filled up on rolls, a piece of ham and five desserts). It’s famous for good reason. The media heads-up on this year’s menu has my mouth watering: “The holiday menu features creative twists on classic brunch favorites such as lemon blueberry ginger pancakes, buttermilk waffles with spiced apple compote, eggs benedict, truffle cream scalloped potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and butternut squash, herb roasted chicken, beef stroganoff, herb roasted prime rib, honey glazed ham, sweet chili glazed rack of ribs, made-to-order omelets, fresh salads, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon and bagels, artisan meats and cheeses, yogurt parfaits, and sweet finishes at a special Easter celebration dessert table.” Yum. Easter Brunch at the Foundry Grill is $65 per adult, $35 per child (ages 3–12), and children 3 and under eat free (more details here). Reservations are encouraged, book here.

8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd., Sundance

HIGH WEST REFECTORY

A brunch buffet with a high probability of whiskey cocktails involved is a fine reason to head to Wanship this Easter for mid-day nosh. They’re planning a chef’s carving station, plenty of traditional brunch favorites and delectable desserts. While hosted at the distillery’s operational center, the Refectory is an all-ages-welcome restaurant with a warm atmosphere and stunning mountain views. A terrific way to welcome spring in style, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $85 per adult, $35 for children under 12. How-to-get-there details here, and reservations here (make sure to scroll down to the Easter Sunday Brunch option).

27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship

LE DEPOT BRASSERIE

Oh là là! Indulge in French classics all day long at this exquisite spot at the foot of historic Main Street. Easter brunch seating will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner service starts at 5:30. Count on favorites from their popular menu and some surprise holiday specials. Reserve a table on their website.

660 Main St., Park City

APEX at MONTAGE DEER VALLEY

From the Park City Restaurant Association media update: “Enjoy the culinary delights of the Easter buffet at Apex (their premier restaurant, head up to the fifth floor), where an array of delectable dishes awaits.” $95 for adults, $45 for children 12 and under. This Easter Brunch buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations required.

9100 Marsac Ave., Park City

HEARTH AND HILL

Head to Kimball Junction for a special Easter Brunch buffet with seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (the restaurant will also be open for regular dinner service later that evening). From their media alert, this menu has something for tastebuds of all ages: “Feast on a special brunch buffet including bagels and lox, shrimp cocktail & crab claws, carrot-ginger soup, salad bar, omelets made to order, quiche Vosgienne, cedar plank salmon, beef medallions, honey glazed ham, ratatouille baked ziti, and classic breakfast favorites. Sweets include Hill’s Kitchen pastries and an ice cream sundae bar. The children’s buffet features beef or chicken sliders, pancake-sausage corn dogs, mac & cheese, and dirt cups.” $65 for adults, $30 for children 5–12. Reservations recommended.

1153 Center Dr., Park City

OVERLOOK RESTAURANT at BLACK ROCK MOUNTAIN RESORT

At the resort’s Overlook Restaurant they’re planning a festive buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From their heads-up notice describing the menu, the spread includes a breakfast station with made-to-order omelets, tres leches French toast and Piña Colada pancakes (among other delights), cold station with chilled seafoods and salads, and traditional brunchy favorites like a carving station with honey ham, prime rib and au jus, hearty mains, and a chef’s table of curated desserts. Reservations can be made here, and see the full menu here. Pricing is $79 per adult; $35 for kids ages 5-12; kids under 5 are free.

909 W. Peace Tree Trail, Heber City

TROLL HALLEN at STEIN ERIKSEN LODGE

In addition to a lavish brunch buffet, guests can choose to order from the Troll Hallen menu if they’d prefer. Of note, if you’re planning an overnight staycation at the lodge, locals’ discounts may apply. $150 for adults, $50 for kids (ages 4–12). Call 435-645-6455 for brunch reservations at the Troll Hallen dining room, and see Easter Brunch details here.

COLLIE’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL

If your Easter brunch plans are running more spur-of-the-moment, local favorite Collie’s on lower Main Street has you covered for a relaxed day. Expect the full menu of house smoked BBQ, burgers, sandwiches, kids’ menu and a full bar. First come, first served; no reservations. Patio seating available weather permitting.

738 Main St., Park City

DOWN SOUTH

LATITUDE at BLACK DESERT RESORT

Enjoy views as gorgeous as the buffet spread at Latitude for Easter brunch, with seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expected offerings include chef carving stations, omelets and Belgian waffles to order, and other upscale brunch favorites. What most piqued my interest is this adorable description of the kids’ menu from their press release: “There will also be a dedicated space for our youngest guests featuring Mini Pancakes with Sprinkles, Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots, and hand-decorated Easter Sugar Cookies. End on a high note with the signature Almond Croissant Cheesecake, Malted Milk Cupcakes, or a live Pineapple Flambé station.” Who doesn’t love a kid-friendly flambé? Prices include tax and gratuity, with kids ages 4-10 at $45 and $120 per adult (3 and under, free). Reserve spots here.

1500 East Black Desert Drive, Ivins

HELL’S BACKBONE GRILL & FARM

I haven’t seen specific news about Easter plans come to my inbox from the fine folks at Hell’s Backbone yet (or maybe I missed it), but spring eating in Boulder is downright magical, no matter the occasion for a visit. When last I checked, it looked like there were still a few reservations still open for dinner service on April 5 if you’re looking to spend your Easter weekend with our favorite Hellions. Restaurant details and link to reservations on the HBG website.

20 North Highway 12, Boulder

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?

