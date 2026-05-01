Mother’s Day 2026: Brunch and Dining Options Abound!

Adelaide Urban Brasserie's Mother's Day Bruch includes cornmeal pancakes. Photo courtesy of Adelaide.

Where to celebrate mom — or the favorite maternal figures in your life — on May 10 along the Wasatch corridor and more.

SALT LAKE CITY & WASATCH FRONT

Bambara at Hotel Monaco

With a theme like “A Blooming Marvelous Mother’s Day,” you know Bambara at downtown SLC’s Hotel Monaco is going to put on a colorful (and delicious) show. From their presser: “The downtown restaurant has designed a selection of sophisticated dishes that highlight seasonal spring flavors. The menu features a mix of elevated seafood, modern takes on brunch classics, and indulgent sweets.” Reservations at Open Table.

Adelaide Urban Brasserie

Chef Daniel Horn is planning a prix-fixe menu focused on all things seasonal and fresh, matching the delightful vibes of their outdoor dining space. There’s also a dedicated kid’s menu (12 and under) and a “Brunch & Bubbly” add-on with a build-your-own-mimosa option. Adults at $65, reservations here.

Pago

This three-course seated brunch menu features some Pago stand-outs like a welcome of Utah scones with strawberry compote, a choice of hamachi crudo or seasonal salads, and four selections for mains, and of course, a decadent dessert. Lots of nut-free, gluten-free and dairy-free options (as well as perks for the vegetarians in our lives) abound here. $75 per person, reserve your table here.

Log Haven

Crossing fingers that the weather cooperates, the outdoor patio at Log Haven is one of the most glorious places to enjoy an al fresco celebration you can imagine. From their flyer: “Celebrate Mom with an unforgettable brunch at Log Haven Restaurant, surrounded by the beauty of Millcreek Canyon. Enjoy a festive buffet featuring a chef-attended Prime Rib carving station, seasonal favorites, fresh pastries, seafood, and decadent desserts.” $100 per guest (children 3–12 at $60). Reservations are a must through Open Table.

Teatime at Tracy Aviary

The delightful Tracy Aviary’s historic Chase Mill will host a morning and afternoon teatime featuring savory bites, sweet treats and high tea service. Reserve your spot for the morning or afternoon seatings (prices start at $25 for kids, and $36 per adult).

Urban Hill

At Urban Hill James Beard Award finalist Chef Nick Zocco leads Urban Hill’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet priced at $95 for adults and $35 for children (4 and under complimentary). Full menu here, and reservations here.

Hearth and Hill Sugar House

Hearth and Hill Sugar House is planning a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet priced at $75 for adults and $35 for children 5-12 (4 and under complimentary). Full menu here, and reservations here.

Emigration Cafe

The menu at Emigration Cafe‘s Mother’s Day buffet has plenty of seasonal and fresh platters and salads, and a generous selection of hot items, desserts and pastries. $65 for adults, $32 kids 6–11, $10 for kids 5 and younger. Reserve your table here.

Salt Republic at the Hyatt Regency

Mother’s Day brunch at the Hyatt Regency’s Salt Republic includes wagyu pastrami benedict, maple-glazed ham, Monte Cristo Royale and seafood dishes galore. Reservations available on Tock; $75 adults, children 10 and under $35.

Grand America

Celebrating mom—especially for those looking for an “any day but Sunday” option—at “The Grand” is a tradition for many, and this year’s lineup looks delightful.

Mother’s Day Tea, May 2-10: “This May, the Lobby Lounge is offering a special Mother’s Day version of their beloved Afternoon Tea experience. Guests can treat the moms in their lives to an elegant tea service complete with a variety of freshly brewed loose-leaf teas, savory finger sandwiches, and an assortment of pastries.” Pricing: Adults $65, children (12 and under) $39. Reservations can be made at the link here.

For Mother’s Day Brunch, May 9 and 10: “Let Laurel Brasserie & Bar prepare breakfast for Mom and the whole family. The property’s signature European-influenced restaurant will serve a luxurious brunch featuring elevated yet unfussy classic dishes that will delight guests of all ages.” Pricing: Adults $65, children (4–12) $47.50; 4-year-olds and younger are complimentary. Reservations here.

Little America Hotel

Mother’s Day Ballroom Brunch as described in their media update: “This Mother’s Day, the hotel is serving an upscale brunch experience in the Grand Ballroom. Featuring a lavish buffet of seasonal favorites, including carving stations, made-to-order omelets and crepes, and an array of sweet and savory delights, this special brunch provides a refined yet festive setting for celebrating with loved ones.” Pricing: Adults $85, children (5-12) $35; 4-year-olds and younger are complimentary. Reservations here.

Lucky H Breakfast Buffet is a great drop-in option for a casual Mom’s Day feast: “For those looking to be spontaneous on Mother’s Day, Lucky H is extending hours for their popular breakfast buffet. Guests can enjoy a variety of options such as an omelet station, crepes made to order, eggs benedict, carving stations featuring premium meats, assorted pastries, and more in a relaxed, cozy setting.” Pricing: Adults $55, children (5-12) $25; 4-year-olds and younger are complimentary. Walk-ins only.

Lucky H Dinner Buffet will be open for a special Mother’s Day dinner: “Guests and locals looking to take the special women in their life out to dinner on Mother’s Day can find something for everyone’s tastes from beloved dining institution Lucky H’s expansive menu of comforting classics in a lively and welcoming environment. Featuring crab and prime rib stations and accompanied by fresh salads, hearty sides, and house-made desserts, Lucky H’s dinner buffet is the ideal spot for carrying on traditions or creating new ones.” Pricing: Adult $69, children (5-12) $25; 4-year-olds and younger are complimentary. Walk-ins only.

PARK CITY & WASATCH BACK

Grand Hyatt Remington Hall, Deer valley east village

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will host an elevated, family-friendly brunch at Remington Hall: “The experience blends alpine scenery with a vibrant menu, featuring everything from a chilled seafood display and wellness shot bar to savory carving stations and decadent, chef‑crafted desserts.” Tickets are priced at $110 for adults and $55 for children, with reservations available here.

RIME at the St. Regis Deer Valley

The ride up the funicular is just the beginning of what’s sure to be a memorable Mother’s Day at RIME. As expected, they’re pulling out all the stops for this buffet, which will include an ice tower, raw seafood bar and sushi, chef’s carving station with Prime rib and cedar-plank salmon, Belgian waffle and omelet stations, and an array of sweet and savory breakfast bites. Adults $160, and $75 for children 12 and younger. Reservations can be made here.

Hearth and Hill Park City

Hearth and Hill Park City’s popular Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet is priced at $65 for adults and $30 for children 5-12 (4 and under complimentary). Full menu here, and reservations here.

Le Depot Brasserie

Celebrate Mother’s Day Parisian style at Le Depot Brasserie with all-day brunch and dinner offerings. Moms who dine receive a complimentary macaron gift box as a little thank you from Le Depot. Reservations are recommended and available through their website.

LOMA

If you’re leaning more toward modern Italian flavors, consider LOMA as a lovely option. Mother’s Day at LOMA will have midday (10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.) and evening (5–9 p.m.) seatings for a la carte brunch and a special holiday dinner. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Riverhorse on Main

From the Riverhorse on Main press update: “Celebrate Mother’s Day with an elevated brunch experience featuring a refined combination of buffet selections and curated tapas. Enjoy chef-crafted dishes, seasonal flavors, and live music from Steven Bosco in a warm and elegant setting on Main Street. $125 for adults, $45 for children.” Reservations are available here.

The Foundry Grill at Sundance Resort

I already gushed about all things Sundance dining for Easter (or any time), so it’s no surprise that this brunch is always in my top recs for locals and visitors alike. From their media heads-up: “With specially crafted brunch offerings, comforting breakfast classics, and an abundance of decadent dessert options, why should Mom have to choose? We encourage guests to book their reservations now for our popular Mother’s Day Brunch and be part of our special spring celebration in honor of Mom.” Call 801-223-4220 or visit www.sundanceresort.com.

DOWN SOUTH

Black Desert Resort

With some of southern Utah’s most gorgeous views, Black Desert Resort is a must-do for celebrating Mother’s Day in style. From their media update: “Mother’s Day at Latitude offers guests the opportunity to treat the mothers in their life to an elegant dining experience in a beautiful setting with stunning views and a thoughtfully curated menu featuring fresh seafood, chef-carved prime rib and honey ham, french crepes, crab cake benedict and an array of desserts and sides and more.” The full menu is available here. Pricing is $95 for adults, $45 for youth ages 3-12. Reservations are highly recommended as seating is limited. Guests can reserve their table by visiting here.

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