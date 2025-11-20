Ballet West dancers Nikki Fannéy and Joseph Lynch dance the Arabian Pas De Deux during The Nutcracker. Photo by Beau Pearson/Ballet West.

Ballet combines immeasurable beauty and incredible athleticism. Standing high on their toes requires skill and strength, while matching movements to other dancers and music demands precision. Dancers often begin training at an early age, continuing on through their high school and college educations before earning their place in a renowned dance company like Ballet West, a globally-renowned professional dance company that blends traditional styles with new, innovative choreography.

It also happens to be the “Home of America’s Oldest Nutcracker.” The company is gearing up to open The Nutcracker for the 2025 season on Friday, November 28 at The Browning Center in Ogden. On December 5, it’ll arrive at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

While every day is a little different, there are often some show-day routine staples, warm-up classes and the ritual of getting ready. To wrap my brain around the discipline, dedication and sheer athleticism required of a professional ballet troupe, I spoke with Nikki Fannéy, a demi-soloist with Ballet West who plays several roles in The Nutcracker.

The ballet follows Clara, a young girl who is gifted a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She dreams that it comes to life, battling mice and becoming a prince. Together, they travel to the lands of snow and sweets. For many Utahns, going to The Capitol Theatre to watch it is a holiday tradition.

“I am Clara’s mom. I’m also a party mom. I’m in the Snow Corps, Flower Demi, Waltz Pas de Deux, Mirlitons Corps, Arabian Pas De Deux,” Fannéy said.

Photo by Beau Pearson/Ballet West.

Fannéy has been with Ballet West since 2016, when she joined the academy as a trainee. In 2020, she earned her spot in the main company and has since performed in several classic ballets, like Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet and the Rite of Spring.

To prepare for The Nutcracker, Ballet West’s dancers have been rehearsing for the last couple of weeks, six hours a day. A lot of work goes into bringing any production to life, as set crews and costume designers make efforts to prepare the venue and wardrobe.

“On a performance day, our class starts at 11,” Fannéy said. “We’ll have warm-up class from like 11 to 12:30, and then afterwards we’ll have either some notes or a couple hours of rehearsal.”

Then, the dancers get a break. Fannéy said they usually return to The Capitol Theatre in the evening, a few hours before curtains are set to go up. Shows typically begin at 7 p.m.

Getting Ready to Dance in The Nutcracker

Many professional performers have pre-show rituals — routines they swear by to help them prepare for the spotlight. For example, James Whiteside, a principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, told Dance Magazine in 2020 that he insists on eating a “huge chocolate chip cookie” before heading onstage. Francesca Hayward, a principal dancer for The Royal Ballet Theatre, has said she has a very specific routine for tying her shoes — the left one always has to be done first.

For Fannéy, it’s simple: she does everything in the same order.

“I will do my hair first, then my makeup, and then I’ll go warm up in the studio. Then [I] put on my costume and get ready,” she said. “That’s my order and I won’t stray away from [it.]”

See Fannéy and the rest of the Ballet West cast perform in The Nutcracker from November 28 to December 27. Tickets available here.

