The soundtrack of the ‘Ber months is popping corks and clinking glasses, here’s our top tips to buying, serving and enjoying Champagne during your holiday celebrations.

Don’t: Buy without reading the fine print

Champagne labels convey the brand and grape varietal, but they also indicate the sugar amount. Brut Nature Champagnes contain the least amount of residual sugar, presenting a bone-dry palate and unique varietal terroir. For a sweeter dessert pairing, look for Champagne labeled Demi-Sec, which balances acidity with a medium-sweet profile.

Do: Use proper technique when pouring

A seasoned holiday host doesn’t waste a drop of bubbles on an overflowing glass. To avoid foaming, tilt the glass at 45 degrees as if pouring a beer—hitting the side of the flute will allow the bubble to disperse and dissipate. Fill the glass half full for a more consistent sipping experience, and top off frequently.

Don’t: Serve your champagne too cold

Champagne served too cold will numb taste buds and dampen the full range of aroma and complexity. Instead of giving your bubby an ice bath after opening, keep the bottle at room temperature. The sweet spot for serving Champagne is between 42°F and 50°F, depending on bottle age and type. A vintage cuvée, for example, should be served between 53.5°F and 57°F.

Do: Offer a non-alcoholic alternative for your guests

Tracey Thompson, President and CEO of local wine brokerage Vine Lore, suggests Zilch Brut Bubbles made from California grapes that aren’t fermented, so there’s zero lingering alcohol in the bubbles.

Don’t: Pair Champagne with overpowering dishes

The four cardinal flavors that pair exceptionally well with Champagne are: salt, fat, acidity and umami. Truffle fries, oysters, and even pepperoni pizza make great accompaniments to Champagne’s high-acid composition. Avoid spicy dishes and strong garlic flavors, which will only overwhelm the palate.

