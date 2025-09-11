Hoodoos Aren’t the Only thing to See in Goblin Valley

Goblin Valley State Park is a mystical place for kids and adults alike.

I remember driving to Goblin Valley for the first time as a kid. My dad explained what we were about to see: hoodoos, mushrooms, goblins. I was afraid to encounter hundreds of creeping, knobbly goblins prancing around the red rock. Growing up in Utah, I’ve explored well beyond Goblin Valley and have seen things even crazier than the goblins. Goblin Valley may have the fame, but don’t miss out on all the other grand views within two hours.

GOBLIN VALLEY STATE PARK

A valley filled with knobbly sandstone rock formations, Goblin Valley is one of the most unique parks in Utah. There’s no official hiking trail. You can run around—and on top of—the hoodoos like a child at a playground. If you hike to the southernmost valley (Valley 3), you’ll get to a point where you’re hopping from goblin-top to goblin-top because you can’t even see the ground! When hiking in Goblin Valley, it’s easy to get lost, especially as you hike further back. Be sure to be prepared with a map and extra water.



Goblin Valley is known for having one of the darkest night skies in the world, a perfect place for stargazing on a cloudless, moonless night.

The valley offers a variety of other activities and amenities to enjoy. There are 24 RV/tent campsites and two yurts for reservation. Goblin Valley also has one of the darkest night skies in the world, so it’s a great place to camp and take in spectacular views of the Milky Way. You can hike one of the many hikes in the area, mountain bike just east of the hoodoos and even play disc golf on a 20-hole course (play for free, rent discs for $1 each). If you’re looking for a little more thrill, hike back to Goblin’s Lair for a short rappel. Bring your gear, and don’t let the goblins hold you captive in their lair. stateparks.utah.gov

FACTORY BUTTE

In the middle of nowhere, in a sea of red and gray rock 6,302 feet above the ground, towers Factory Butte. Its unique shape resembles a traditional factory with chimneys. Factory Butte is an hour away from Goblin Valley, but you can camp anywhere around the butte on the surrounding BLM land. This area comes with great opportunities for thrilling adventure—dirt biking, ATV riding and off-roading. Ride for miles on hills, drop-offs and natural jumps made of bentonite clay in the Swingarm City OHV riding area just east of the butte. Check out The Castle at Swingarm City—a menacing climb with an edge like a knife, Factory Butte looming in the background. hanksvilleutah.gov/factory-butte



The Hollow Mountain gas station features what may be the most unique convenience store in America­—inside a mountain.

BASECAMP: HANKSVILLE

Though it’s a small town, Hanksville has everything you need for a stop on a long road trip—lodging, gas, burgers and fries and random sculptures (if you need a break from rock formations). Consider Stan’s Burger Shak a mandatory destination. When you’ve been stuck in the hot car for hours snacking on stale chips, a cold shake and a hearty burger and fries are exactly what you need. Just across the street from Stan’s is a Hanksville icon: the Hollow Mountain gas station with its convenience store built right into the mountain. It took 100 tons of dynamite to make space for this air-conditioned store, and though it’s in a rock, you can find bathrooms, cold drinks, merch and more. Up the street is Carl’s Critter Garden, a whimsical stop for those looking for something different. The garden is an exhibit of abstract sculptures, mainly dinosaurs, made from recycled machinery and scrap metals. It’s free to enter, but Carl asks for donations to feed his family (his two goats and his duck). hanksvilleutah.gov

MOONSCAPE OVERLOOK

Moonscape Overlook, just 30 minutes from Hanksville, offers an indescribable, extraterrestrial experience. Most people go to southern Utah for the red rock, but this valley of swirling gray ridges and draws is captivating in a way you’d never expect. The best time to go is at sunset when the sun is behind you. The valley glows like the surface of the moon, and you can get fantastic photos (though photos never really do this place justice). Be aware that you need an off-road vehicle to access this viewpoint.



Morgan Hart standing near, but not too near, the edge.

At sunset, the Bentonite Hills will shimmer with many of the colors of the rainbow.

BENTONITE HILLS

It’s not often you see a rainbow made of rocks and mud. In the Bentonite Hills area, shades of deep red, magenta, purple, green and blue mud roll over hills. The colors are most distinct just after sunset, right before it gets dark, and the best way to see the rings of color is with a drone. Only accessible by a high clearance vehicle on Hartnet Road, this area is limited to driving and hiking only in designated areas. Any footprint or tire track scars the surface and takes years to heal. Keep the scenery pristine and smooth for

the next visitors.

TEMPLE OF THE SUN & TEMPLE OF THE MOON

Cathedral Valley, in the northern corner of Capitol Reef, is home to spectacular red rock monoliths rising 400 feet out of the flat land. The Temple of the Sun and the Temple of the Moon are difficult to get to—you need an off-road, high-clearance vehicle to ford a river and cross rugged terrain, but because of this, you’ll find it’s a remote area with nowhere near as many visitors as the main area of Capitol Reef. You can even get a permit to camp near the surreal towers of rock.



It’s not easy to get to the Temple of the

Sun rock monolith, but it’s worth it.

Rather than sticking to the hiking trails, at Goblin Valley you can scramble amidst the ancient hoodoos on your own path.

Southern Utah Safety

Always check the weather—rain is dangerous for off-road driving because it gets muddy and slippery.

Bring water, especially in the summer. You can never be too prepared with water in the middle of a hot desert.

Read the signs! They aren’t for decoration (the landscape is beautiful already). If they warn of danger (stay away from edges, advanced hiking trails), pay attention to them.

Bring a map. There’s a lot of land. Everywhere you go can feel like the middle of nowhere, so come prepared with paper maps in addition to downloaded maps to orient yourself. Try the offroading app on X Offroading, onxmaps.com.

Did You Know?

There is evidence in Goblin Valley of native people’s ancient dwellings and petroglyphs. In the 1920s, cowboys were searching for cattle when they rediscovered the valley. Before its designation as Goblin Valley State Park in 1964, the cowboys first called it Mushroom Valley.