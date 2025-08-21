Tucked along the Wasatch Front are a handful of overnight backpacking trips that don’t require hours of driving, no spreadsheets or permits required—just a free evening, a bit of gear and a hankering for starry skies. Photo by Maxbelchenko | Adobe Stock

Seems like it’s getting harder and harder to just go—no plans, no apps, no three-month-in-advance reservations. These days, even snagging a simple night under the stars can feel like coordinating a moon landing.

Fortunately, tucked along the Wasatch Front are a handful of overnight backpacking trips that don’t require hours of driving, no spreadsheets or permits required—just a free evening, a bit of gear and a hankering for starry skies. So, for those times you just want to shoulder a pack and disappear into the mountains, we’ve got you covered.

From trailheads you can reach after work to alpine lakes and quiet ridgelines that still feel wild, these close-to-home backpacking adventures offer a much-needed escape. Below, we’ll cover five solid overnight routes perfect for a quick getaway, along with a checklist of essential gear to ensure your night in the mountains is safe, warm and comfortable.

1. Lake Blanche Trail (Big Cottonwood Canyon)

Distance: 6.8 miles round trip

6.8 miles round trip Elevation Gain : 2,700 feet

: 2,700 feet Difficulty: Moderate:

Why we love it:

This gorgeous trail brings you to an Alpine lake with stunning views of Sundial Peak. It gets crowded in the summer and early fall, but you’ll still find plenty of space to spread out. Amongst granite peaks, you’ll experience wildflowers and wildlife. It’s the quintessential overnight trip, but you’ll have neighbors. It’s very popular—but there’s plenty of room to have space to yourself.

2. Lone Peak

Distance: 11–15 miles round trip

11–15 miles round trip Elevation Gain: 5,600 feet

5,600 feet Difficulty: Challenging

Why we love it:

Rising sharply above the Salt Lake valley, Lone Peak is one of our greatest mountain monuments. Its isolated single granite summit juts in a dramatic point with sheer cliffs and white granite wildness on every side. There are five different routes to the top. Jacob’s Ladder, while the shortest, is also the steepest. The route from Bell’s Canyon is longer, but passes waterfalls and unmatched scenery. No matter what you choose, you’ll face challenging terrain that buys you a calorie-fest at Crown Burger when you finish. There are campsites in the upper cirque area, where we suggest you regain your strength before ascending the peak. You’ll want to ditch the backpack for that anyway.

3. Red Pine & Upper Red Pine Lake (Little Cottonwood Canyon)

Distance: 7 miles round trip to Red Pine; 10 to Upper Red Pine

7 miles round trip to Red Pine; 10 to Upper Red Pine Elevation Gain: 2,000–2,500 feet

2,000–2,500 feet Difficulty: Moderate

Why we Love it

Tucked away high in the Wasatch, the climb is steady without being excruciatingly steep. Winding through pines and aspens, the lake sits at a cirque basin surrounded by rugged granite ridges, offering plenty of spots among the trees and boulders. We suggest camping on the slabs to get a clearer view of the brilliant stars each night, reflected back in the clear alpine lake. It’s a great jumping off point for the Pfeifferhorn summit, just a couple miles beyond the lake.

4. Desolation Lake via Mill D North Fork and Desolation Trail

Distance: 7.4 miles round trip

7.4 miles round trip Elevation Gain: 2,000 feet

2,000 feet Difficulty: Moderate

Why we Love it

Another serene lake tucked deep in the high Wasatch wilderness, the hike will enchant you with wildflowers while keeping you well-shaded with aspen groves and brilliant conifers. Unlike the lakes we’ve mentioned above, this one feels more meadowy and open, as if Maria from The Sound of Music might come spinning down the grassy slopes while bursting into song. You can spread out and find a quiet spot, and the mileage is manageable.

5. Mount Timpanogos via Timpooneke Trail

Distance: 14 miles round trip

14 miles round trip Elevation Gain: 4,400 feet

4,400 feet Difficulty: Challenging

Why we Love it

Considered THE MOST iconic peak in the Wasatch, the Timp trek passes Alpine meadows, waterfalls, glaciers and goats. Seriously—you’re almost guaranteed to see a mountain goat or two. The views are spectacular, the scenery is breathtaking and you’re bound to feel like a world-conqueror at the top. As with every major peak in Utah, you’ll encounter many who hike this all in one day rather than stopping for the night (and more than a few who run this in space of a morning—the maniacs). If you want to camp (which we highly recommend), sheltered spots are at the ready along the trail, with the most coveted near Emerald Lake.

Honorable Mentions:

White Pine Lake (Little Cottonwood Canyon) – quieter than Red Pine

Cecret Lake and Catherine Pass area – great for base-camping with several lake hikes nearby

Uinta Highline Trail: A more strenuous, multi-day trek through the Uinta Mountains, offering a true wilderness experience.

South Willow Lake Trail: Located in the Stansbury Mountains, this trail offers stunning views and is a good option for families.

Tips for Planning a Backpacking Trip:

Check trail conditions, elevation and water sources

Leave no trace: Pack out everything you pack in, and minimize your impact on the environment.

Open Fires: Are prohibited in most areas.

Add rain/warm gear: Mountain weather can change quickly, so be prepared for all types of conditions.

Share your plans with someone: Let a friend or family member know your itinerary and expected return time.

The University of Utah Campus Recreation Center rents to the public. If you’ve never been backpacking before, we recommend renting first before purchasing a setup:

Nightly rental rates:

Backpack: $13

Backpacking stove: $10

Lightweight Tent: $13

Sleeping Bag: (Rated for expected temps) $12

Pad: $4-6

Cookmeal set: $4

Grand total for one overnight trip rental: $58

Other supplies to pack

Plastic Bag for picking up all trash: Leave no trace

Food: (Dehydrated meals packs, sandwich and oatmeal packs, granola bars

Water Bottle (with filter)

Insulating Layer: The mountains are cold at night, even in the summer. Bring something warm, light, and easy to pack (a puffy in a stuff sack, for instance)

Extra pair of socks

Flash light/Head lamp

First-aid supplies (inlcuding moleskin for blisters)

Hiking shoes and socks

