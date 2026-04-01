April’s Can’t Miss Dining and Drinks in Salt Lake

Crispy Pork Belly at the newly re-opened SLC Eatery. Photo by Darby Doyle.

What a way to welcome spring! April looks to be comin’ in hot with plenty of fun dining and beverage events to attend in Salt Lake City. And if you’re still scrambling for last-minute Easter brunch plans for this Sunday, April 5, check out some options here.

THE BEST OF APRIL’S DINING & DRINKS AROUND UTAH

APRIL 4: OYSTER GUY POP UP AT SUGAR HOUSE STATION

Starting at 5 p.m. until he sells out, The Oyster Guy (Matt Lefler) will be slinging his impeccably-sourced bivalves for one night only at Sugar House Station. Order ‘em raw, grilled, accompanied by his own mignonette or “Hogwash” hot sauce, or with a caviar bump (starting at $4/oyster, $42/dozen). And of course you’ll want to snag specially curated wines, craft beer and local spirits to go along with the fun. Reserve your table here; walk-ins are always welcome (this is a 21+ venue).

APRIL 7: TEMAKI CLUB TAKEOVER & ZEV ROVINE SPIRITS AT BAR NOHM

Bar Nohm is bringing the heat already this spring with a can’t-miss Wisteria SLC Temaki Club takeover by Chef Ben Steigers. Expect sushi and handrolls on the fly in the chef’s section, along with natural wine, artisanal spirits and sake from Zev Rovine Selections. As if this wasn’t already anticipated as an absolute banger of an event, Ryan Condrick (Synth and Soul Records) will be serving up an all-vinyl set. The fun starts at 6 p.m., first-come, first-served (no reservations for this event, 21+ only). Details at Bar Nohm’s Instagram.

APRIL 9: LE DEPOT FRENCH ELEGANCE WINE DINNER FEATURING ADELSHEIM VINEYARD

As part of the popular Park City Wine Festival (April 9–11) line-up of events, Le Depot Executive Chef Galen Zamarra will be pairing what looks to be a fantastic menu with equally terrific Oregon wines (I see you, smoked salmon rillette paired with a Willamette Valley rosé). From the event news release: “Delight in the harmony of classic French cuisine and reimagined Burgundy-style wines, featuring exquisite Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Indulge in an evening of sophisticated flavors, exceptional wines, and the inviting ambiance of Le Depot, as we bring the elegance of France and the essence of Oregon’s premier wine country to Park City.” Tickets and details here, $245 per person (gratuity not included).

APRIL 9: THE ART OF ARGENTINA WITH PIATTELLI VINEYARDS AT RIME (ST. REGIS)

Head up in the funicular for another Park City Wine Festival event at the St. Regis, which will be served for an intimate group in the restaurant’s gorgeous private wine vault. The five-course dinner prepared by Chef Jason Lahrman and team promises to complement Piattelli’s portfolio of high-altitude Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon, with grapes sourced from the Cafayate and Mendoza regions of Argentina. Tickets at $235 (not including gratuity).

APRIL 21: ISLAND TIME AT CAPUTO’S DOWNTOWN

Get ready for peak summer sipping with spirits expert Mikey Edwards, sometime denizen of SLC and founder/proprietor of some of our favorite tiki-trop experiences around our Salty City and beyond. This event description has me craving a beach, umbrella-bedecked cocktail in hand: “Island Time will take you on a journey through the world of tropical cocktails, sugar cane spirits, and tiki classics. Join Mikey Edwards for a night of delicious libations, food pairings from Caputo’s, and a tropical education.” Tickets are $65 per person ($40 for attending sans alcohol). Details here.

APRIL 23: TASTE CHOCOLATE LIKE AN EXPERT WITH RITUAL CHOCOLATE

From their media heads up, this looks equally educational and delicious: “This exclusive tasting will elevate the taste buds. Attendees will sample, study, and savor a curated selection of Ritual’s small-batch, bean-to-bar chocolates, exploring flavor, origin, and surprising pairings with every bite.” Tickets are $35 per person, and hosted at the Ritual Chocolate Tasting Room in Heber. Email Ritual Chocolate at info@ritualchocolate.com to secure reservations (space is limited).

ICYMI

SATURDAYS, 10 A.M–2 P.M.: DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET

Through April 18, SLC’s popular Downtown Farmers Market has moved winter operations to the spot formerly home to The Leonardo museum. Many of our favorite local producers and artisans have booths on rotation, including Frog Bench Farms, Van Kwartel Flavor Science, Caputo’s Market & Deli, Intermountain Gourmet Specialty Mushrooms, Park City Creamery cheese, and all the fabulous sausages cranked out by Gerome’s Market. See a vendor directory here. Planning ahead: The Downtown SLC Farmers Market summer season in Pioneer Park is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

SLC EATERY IS BACK!

Last month, much-missed SLC Eatery quietly announced that they’re back with a limited menu on a reservation-only basis. To say I was thrilled to get back into one of my favorite spots is, perhaps, the understatement of the year (my friend snagged us a 5 p.m. spot for the first seating on night two of the reopen). Operating as a one-man-band, Chef Paul Chamberlain has reimagined the spot with a simplified weekends-only concept—a set menu of few dialed-in apps, a couple of mains, and a minimalist beer and wine menu—and counter-only seating or to-go, at least for now. Reserve seats (Friday–Sunday) on Tock.

VIA VENETO PIZZARIUM NOW OPEN

Traditional Italian pizza al taglio (translating to “by the cut”) is cooked in large, rectangular pans, cut to order and sold by weight. Our fabulous friends at VENETO have brought this experience to the northwest corner of Liberty Park (511 E. 900 South, formerly home to Beltex Meats) and are serving up this uniquely delicious cut-by-the-slice experience daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to eat in-house or to go. This type of pizza has a hefty foundation of 72-hour fermented dough that’s baked until crispy and meant for easy grab-and-go consumption (it can be ordered whole or by the slice). Perfect for grab-and-go adventures of all sorts. Peep their IG profile to learn more.

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