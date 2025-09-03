All up to Brigham for Peach Days

If you have never had a Brigham City peach, Peach Days is the place to do it. Photo by Alisa | Adobe Stock

The name Peach Days implies that it’s purely Brigham City’s celebration of peaches. But the annual free event actually celebrates the city itself, as the community comes together for, yes, peaches, along with a parade, a car show, concerts and more. “It’s the largest festival in Brigham City,” said Monica Holdaway, CEO of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Peach Days. “It is what Brigham City is known for and famous for.”

Experience it yourself on Sept. 5 and 6 in Brigham City.



The Peach Days Parade is the main event where the Peach Queen, crowned each year, takes center stage. Photo courtesy of Box Elder County Tourism

A Little Background

Legend says early settler William Wrighton kicked off the area’s peach industry when he followed Brigham Young’s advice to grow fruit there and bought 100 peach pits for $1. About half a century later, in 1904, the Box Elder Commercial Club started Peach Days to bring the community together for the harvest season and to help promote the juicy, yellow and red Early Elberta variety. Today, it’s a lot like a holiday for many locals. Don’t be surprised if someone wishes you “Happy Peach Days.”

Early Holiday Shopping

Peach Days features a carnival with rides along with food trucks. Photo courtesy of Box Elder County Tourism

Peach Days features more than 200 vendors selling crafts, foods and more. Holdaway recommends shoppers go on Friday morning or afternoon, before the city is packed with families for the evening parade and carnival.

Take the Shuttle

Speaking of crowds, you’ll have a hard time driving through downtown on Saturday. Instead, pick up a shuttle that will take you either downtown or directly to the car show. Visit boxelderchamber.com/peach-days for stops.

Listen to the Music

On Friday night, Peach Days will feature The Saltairs, a popular alt-rock band from nearby Tremonton. On Saturday night, it’s ’80s-style rockers Paradise City, covering songs from Van Halen, Madonna and more.

Saturday’s Parade

The biggest draw is the parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Locals usually begin setting up chairs on Thursday afternoon. If you get there around 8 a.m., Holdaway says you’ll likely find a spot for yourself. Wave to the Peach Queen, winner of an annual scholarship pageant, as she goes by.

The Food

If you’re straight-up going for peaches, Holdaway says to head to the top of Forest Street or Main Street for Tagge’s Famous Fruit and Veggie Farms, offering peaches, jams and more. Peach Days has two food courts and food trucks for all things made with peaches, from ice cream to deep-fried.

You can also find non-peach fare like burgers, Korean food and Navajo tacos.

Unlike Logan’s Cruise-in, Brigham City’s Peach Days Car Show doesn’t charge car owners to pay to display their classic automobiles. It’s also free for patron.

Photo by by Hammer Photography; by Alisa/Adobe Stock

The Car Show

Saturday’s car show is always a big draw and features a wide variety of classic automobiles. “We don’t charge the cars to come, nor do we charge the spectators to come and look at the cars,” Holdaway says.

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.