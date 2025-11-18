2026 Kilby Block Party Lineup Drops

Entering their seventh year, and the 27th year of Kilby Court, the Kilby Block Party will return to the Utah State Fairgrounds on May 15–17, 2026. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

They said it couldn’t be done. The Kilby Block Party, which began as a backyard showcase of local talent, has eclipsed its 2025 lineup with headliners that frequent stages at Bonnaroo and Lolapallooza. The four-day festival drew over 25,000 attendees PER DAY in 2025, and as lucky number 7 comes into view, it’s shaping up to be Utah’s entertainment event of the year. The festival is steadily gaining reputation in the national circuit as well, with many music lovers eschewing the legacy festivals in favor of our own lil mountain shindig—take it from artist George Clanton, who last year exclaimed on the Kilby stage: “This is the new Coachella; Coachella’s dead!”

Entering their seventh year, and the 27th year of Kilby Court, the Kilby Block Party will return to the Utah State Fairgrounds on May 15–17, 2026. The eye-popping main acts include Hayley Williams, Modest Mouse, Alex G, Turnstile, The XX and…drumroll please: Lorde.

How do I get tickets? In line with other high-demand festivals, pre-sale tickets for Kilby Block Party went up before the lineup dropped in October. And, sorry, the early bird really does get the worm. Early Bird tickets sold out as of Nov. 7, and now Tier 1 pricing will take effect this Wednesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. for one week. General Admission 3-day passes, VIP and Kilby Club VIP 3-day passes (with a whopping price tag at $759, mind you) will be up for grabs, and we can expect to see single-day tickets drop when day-by-day lineups are announced.

Headliners

Lorde

The xx

Turnstile

‘Supporting Acts’

Hayley Williams

Modest Mouse

Alex G

Blood Orange

Lucy Dacus

Father

Japanese Breakfast

Flipturn

John Misty

Magdalena Bay

The Last Dinner Party

Snail Mail

Gandaddy

Pattie Goniea

‘Indie Acts’

As Utah’s largest Indie Festival, Kilby Block Party is delivering with a veritable medley of lesser known, but equally talented acts: Between Friends, Ritt Momney, The Moss, Nilufer Yanya, Clap Your Hands Say Yea, Wild Nothing (Playing Gemini), Kevin Morby, Drugdealer, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Ben Kweller, DEHD, Ehtan Regan, Show Me the Body, Lyn Lapid, Jane Remover, Quadeca, Dry Cleaning, Et Mato A Un Policia Motorizado, Kennyhoopla, Hannah Cohen, Newdad, Chanel Beads, Freak Slug, Tops, Automatic, Feeble Little Horse, Die Spitz, Provoker, Mustard Service, This Is Lorelai, Hotline TNT, Caroline, Fork Bitch Trio, Wombo, Old Mervs, The Kilans, Cardinals, YHWH Nailgun, Fightmaster, Flom, Gelli Haha, Rachael Jenkins, Dad Bod, Wilbere, Jill Whit, Bad Luck Brigade, Gonk, Starr 67, Nadezhda

Shots from 2025 Kilby Block Party. Photos by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

